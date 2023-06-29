Imagion Expands Collaboration with Siemens Healthineers to United States

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Manhattan Scientifics Inc. (OTC: MHTX ), announces that Siemens & Imagion Biosystems (IBX:ASX) collaborate.

U.S. Founder MHTX owns 50 million Shares of Imagion Biosystems.

About Manhattan Scientifics, Inc.

Manhattan Scientifics Inc. (www.mhtx.com) is focused on technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies.

About Imagion Biosystems

Imagion Biosystems (www.imagionbiosystems.com) is developing a new non-radioactive and super-sensitive diagnostic imaging technology for very early detection of cancers. Imagion is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX).

