Keys Soulcare Launches It’s Like Skin 2-In-1 Concealer + Tint

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delivering on its mission to create a new beauty philosophy that honors the connection between skin and soul, Alicia Keys and Keys Soulcare board-certified dermatologist Dr. Renée Snyder, are proud to introduce It’s Like Skin 2-in-1 Concealer + Tint, a breakthrough color-skincare hybrid that is nourishing and good for your skin, that also embraces and celebrates what makes you, you.

Infused with Squalane and 2% Niacinamide, It’s Like Skin ($28, 30mL /1 FL OZ) is a multi-tasking skin tint that brightens and blurs for a naturally radiant skin-like finish. Available in 40 flexible shades for buildable, light-to-medium coverage, this 2-in-1 offering can be used as a spot concealer or all-over skin tint. The dermatologist-developed, non-comedogenic, clean formula was created to work with all skin types and the latest offering that builds on the success of Make You color-skincare hybrids. Make You offerings invite and empower you to decide your own beauty standards. Keys Soulcare is changing the conversation in beauty by unlocking what’s inside of you. With It’s Like Skin, use as little or as much as you want to achieve the look you want.

It’s Like Skin has been a go-to everyday skincare staple in addition to being Alicia’s best kept secret on tour. Now on her Keys To The Summer Tour, Alicia does her own makeup for each show — applying the light, nourishing formula with her fingertips. “It feels amazing and it’s good for your skin,” Alicia exclaimed. “When creating offerings, what’s most important to me is that your skin feels safe and protected. I know I can feel safe in this offering since it was mindfully created to be good for your skin.”

“It’s Like Skin is an extension of our multi-tasking best-sellers Let Me Glow Illuminating Serum and Truly Becoming Multi-Benefit Peptide Serum, which invite you to own your own vision of beauty,” said Kory Marchisotto, President, Keys Soulcare. “What’s unique about It’s Like Skin is that we created a color-skincare hybrid that places a high emphasis on skincare benefits with beautiful buildable color.”

Seamless, simple and effortless, It’s Like Skin is easy to apply with the oversized applicator for both precise and all-over application. Use your fingertips, like Alicia, or use the Keys Soulcare Natural Look Blur Brush and/ or the Natural Beauty Makeup Sponge to blend. Repeat to build coverage as desired.

As with all Keys Soulcare offerings, It’s Like Skin has a dedicated affirmation on its packaging. The affirmation “I own my power” was personally written by Alicia to empower every individual in their beauty ritual. This celebration of individuality, spirituality and love radiates from the heart of Keys Soulcare. “Keys Soulcare is an invitation to create your own beauty standard and be strong in your you. It’s Like Skin is an extension of this beautiful ethos,” added Kory.

It's Like Skin will launch with a powerful new campaign, “My Skin, My Power,” featuring Alicia Keys and a diverse group of Lightworkers sharing their skin stories and owning their power. Developed by Alicia and shot by Olivia Malone, the campaign celebrates the connection between skin and soul, and the unique way It’s Like Skin serves so many different needs.

To find your match of It’s Like Skin, a shade diagnostic is available 24/7 on mobile or desktop, in addition to chat, message or video with a shade-matching expert on keyssoulcare.com. Be sure to check out Keys Soulcare social channels and keyssoulcare.com for complimentary deluxe shade cards at launch.

About Keys Soulcare:

Keys Soulcare is a ground-breaking lifestyle beauty brand created by artist, producer, entrepreneur and New York Times best-selling author Alicia Keys. Inspired by Alicia’s personal skincare and self-discovery journey, Keys Soulcare combines skin-nourishing offerings with soul-nurturing rituals to care for the whole self. Developed by board-certified Dermatologist Dr. Renée Snyder, highly efficacious, clinically proven clean, premium-quality skincare formulas are also vegan, cruelty free and Fair Trade Certified™. Keys Soulcare is available online and at select retail partnerships including Ulta Beauty, Sephora Canada and Douglas. Learn more at www.keyssoulcare.com