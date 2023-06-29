OLG Becomes First DCM Client to Plant 100,000 Trees through PrintReleaf Program

Scan the QR code to view OLG’s PrintReleaf profile and see how many trees have been planted at each reforestation project. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Scan the QR code to view OLG’s PrintReleaf profile and see how many trees have been planted at each reforestation project. (Graphic: Business Wire)

BRAMPTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM; OTCQX: DCMDF)(“DCM” or the "Company"), a leading provider of marketing and business communications solutions, is pleased to announce that its client, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (“OLG”), has achieved a significant milestone through its participation in the PrintReleaf program: over 100,000 trees planted at reforestation projects around the world. OLG has achieved this after just one and a half years in the program and is DCM’s first client to reach this number.

The PrintReleaf initiative is a key element of DCM’s comprehensive ESG strategy and is intended to help offset its environmental impact and reduce its carbon footprint. PrintReleaf offers a unique software platform that measures paper consumption in real time, calculates how many trees were harvested to produce that paper, and monitors reforestation partners to ensure an equivalent number of trees are planted at global reforestation projects.

Since OLG joined the program on November 12, 2021, PrintReleaf has planted 116,710 trees on its behalf at sites throughout Canada, the United States, Mexico, Madagascar, the Dominican Republic, and France. This is equivalent to offsetting the consumption of almost 4.4 million kilograms of paper.

“OLG understands the importance of taking action to minimize our environmental footprint,” says Sandeep Persaud, OLG’s Sustainability & Social Impact Director. “Participating in the PrintReleaf program, through our work with DCM, strengthens our commitment to promoting sustainability and reducing the environmental impact of our operations.”

DCM is a Platinum Channel Partner of PrintReleaf and offers participation in the program to all of its print clients at no additional cost. “We believe it’s our responsibility to operate more sustainably and we recognize that we’re a major part of our clients’ supply chains—which is why we’re happy to make this program available to them,” says Richard Kellam, President and CEO of DCM. “Congratulations to OLG on having made such a significant impact on global reforestation. We can’t wait to see more clients hit this impressive milestone.”

ABOUT DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP.

DCM is a marketing and business communications partner that helps companies simplify the complex ways they communicate and operate, so they can accomplish more with fewer steps and less effort. DCM serves major brands in vertical markets including financial services, retail, healthcare, energy, other regulated industries, and the public sector. We integrate seamlessly into our clients’ businesses thanks to our deep understanding of their needs, transformative tech-enabled solutions, and end-to-end service offering. Whether we’re running technology platforms, sending marketing messages, or managing print workflows, our goal is to make everything surprisingly simple.

Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on www.datacm.com, and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT ONTARIO LOTTERY AND GAMING CORPORATION

OLG is a crown agency that contributes to a better Ontario by delivering great entertainment experiences for our customers. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping support the horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided nearly $57 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year profits from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

ABOUT PRINTRELEAF

PrintReleaf creates a global sustainability standard by certifiably guaranteeing to releaf the paper consumption of PrintReleaf customers. PrintReleaf is the only technology platform that measures customers' paper usage and certifiably reforests that usage on an equivalent basis. The patented PrintReleaf technology not only tracks paper consumption, but also monitors PrintReleaf reforestation partners to ensure fulfillment. Market-leading companies with a passion for the environment and a progressive concern for advancing environmental stewardship, together with their customers, rely on PrintReleaf to provide a nexus of partnerships involving forestry, technology, and business. For more information, please visit http://www.printreleaf.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

