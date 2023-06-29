Genestra Brands® HMF Probiotic Baby Line Supports Your Little Ones’ Health From the Start

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Welcome your newborn to the world with Genestra Brands® HMF Probiotic Baby Collection, a product line that promotes your little one’s health right from the start.

As a new parent, making careful choices to ensure your bundles of joy are healthy in their first years of life is a top priority. That’s why Genestra Brands®, Canada’s trusted source of professional-grade supplements for over 30 years, is here to put your baby’s best health forward.

Genestra Brands® HMF Probiotic Baby product line has been specially formulated to support the health of children and babies in each developmental stage and includes HMF Baby B, Baby F, Toddler + Pro, and Baby Drops.

“Every child has different health requirements, that’s why Genestra Brands HMF Probiotic Baby Collection includes clinically studied probiotic strains to meet your child’s specific needs,” says Nicola Lyons, Senior Brand Manager, Atrium Innovations.

Fewer tears and more cheers with Genestra Brands® easy-to-use HMF Probiotic Baby product line, simply dissolve them into milk or water for your baby to drink. This collection of products is free of gluten and soy, making it ideal for those little ones with sensitivities.

Genestra Brands® products are available through authorized retail partners, including Well.ca, Amazon.ca, and select health food stores, or sold directly through select physicians and healthcare practitioners.

Is your baby being breastfed? Try HMF Baby B

This formula is specifically formulated to support the gastrointestinal health of breastfed babies.

It’s comprised of a probiotic blend of Ligilactobacillus salivarius (CUL-61), Lacticaseibacillus paracasei (CUL-08), Bifidobacterium bifidum (CUL-20) and Bifidobacterium animalis subsp. lactis (CUL-34).

Is your baby being fed with formula? Try HMF Baby F

Specifically developed to promote healthy gastrointestinal microflora in formula-fed babies, this supplement also contains prebiotic fibers. It includes galactooligosaccharides (GOS), a type of prebiotic fiber similar to that found in breast milk, and fructooligosaccharides (FOS) both of which help to support the gastrointestinal health of infants.

Its probiotic consortium is comprised of a blend of Ligilactobacillus salivarius (CUL-61), Lacticaseibacillusparacasei (CUL-08), Bifidobacterium bifidum (CUL-20) and Bifidobacterium animalis subsp. lactis (CUL34.)

Looking for toddler support? Try HMF Toddler + Pro

Supports pediatric nutrition and intestinal health with a unique consortium of human-sourced probiotic strains and over 10 vitamins and antioxidants. Probiotics selected for this formula provide strong epithelial adherence and naturally high tolerance to stomach acid. HMF Toddler + Pro also provides vitamins and antioxidants to support normal growth and development in children 1-5 years of age. Vitamins A, C, D3, and K1 support the development and maintenance of bones, cartilage, teeth and gums.

Probiotics in the formula include Ligilactobacillus salivarius (CUL-61), Bifidobacterium animalis subsp. lactis (CUL-34), Bifidobacterium bifidum (CUL-20) and Lacticaseibacillus paracasei (CUL-08).

Does your baby suffer from colic? Try HMF Baby Drops

Formulated to provide relief for symptoms of colic such as excess crying, fussing, and irritability in infants between 1-5 months with a blend of clinically studied probiotic strains, Bifidobacterium longumsubsp. longum (KABP™-042) and Pediococcus pentosaceus (KABP™-0411)), which help provide symptoms relief such as crying, fussing or irritability.

About Genestra Brands® (GenestraBrands.ca):

For over 30 years Genestra Brands® has supported individualized treatment plans with 350+ professional-grade products in a variety of formats, proven safe, effective, and reliable.

Genestra values the importance of well-sourced ingredients and careful formulation, consciously ensuring their products are backed by clinical or traditional evidence. They care about their customers and believe in the production of targeted products that make a positive difference in the health of those who choose them. Genestra Brands® is headquartered in Richmond Hill, ON, Canada. For additional information, please visit atriumpro.ca.

1 KABP™ is a trademark of Kaneka Corporation