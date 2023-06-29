White Cap, DEWALT launch co-branded car, St. Jude patient art-inspired helmet, donate $125,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

White Cap, a distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, and DEWALT®, a Stanley Black & Decker brand and leader in total jobsite solutions, revealed a special co-branded No. 20 car on June 25 for the ALLY 400 at Nashville Superspeedway that highlights a national philanthropic partnership benefiting the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®: Finding cures. Saving children®. (Photo: Business Wire)

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--White Cap, a distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, and DEWALT®, a Stanley Black & Decker brand and leader in total jobsite solutions, revealed a special co-branded No. 20 car on June 25 for the ALLY 400 at Nashville Superspeedway that highlights a national philanthropic partnership benefiting the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®: Finding cures. Saving children®.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell was behind the wheel of the DEWALT car this weekend featuring the St. Jude and DEWALT logos on the hood, the first time St. Jude has had a visual presence on a car competing in a NASCAR race.

Bell also sported a custom-made helmet inspired by art created by St. Jude patient Tyler, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in 2013. He underwent 1,200 rounds of chemotherapy over two years and seven months. After treatment at St. Jude, Tyler was strong enough to run the 2021 St. Jude Memphis Marathon® Weekend half marathon, with his mother Michelle waiting at the finish line to put the medal around his neck.

Alongside the St. Jude branding on the race car and helmet, DEWALT and White Cap presented St. Jude with a $125,000 check at the Superspeedway. In the lead-up to the race, a portion of the purchase price of select DEWALT products at all U.S. White Cap branches were donated to St. Jude throughout May.

Partnerships and donations like these help ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. This partnership, along with the commitment of DEWALT, Joe Gibbs Racing and race fans around the globe, also helps St. Jude accelerate its mission to find cures and save more of the 400,000 children around the world with cancer each year.

Help kids everywhere by donating to St. Jude, recently named the No.1 Most Trusted Nonprofit in the Most Trusted Brands of 2023 report by decision intelligence company Morning Consult, the second consecutive year St. Jude has received this accolade.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital ®

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children. ® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.