HOLO Footwear and Kampgrounds of America, Inc. Kick off Multiyear Partnership With Shoe Collaboration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. & BILLINGS, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, HOLO Footwear announces its collaboration with the world’s definitive leader in outdoor hospitality, Kampgrounds of America, Inc., launching in July and August 2023.

The three-year partnership between sustainable footwear brand HOLO and the largest open-to-the-public campground network in the world, KOA, highlights the brands’ aligned goals.

“There is so much synergy between the HOLO and KOA brands,” says HOLO Footwear co-founder and president Yuri Vega. “Our focus is on democratizing sustainability and ensuring the accessibility of the outdoors to everyone aligns well with KOA’s mission of encouraging people to connect with the outdoors and each other.”

“KOA campgrounds have been a part of my family’s summer trips for many years, so it is incredibly personal and exciting to have HOLO Footwear partner with KOA on our first-ever brand collaboration,” continues Vega. “We can’t wait for our consumers to see and wear this special product and to enjoy their summer outside adventures with HOLO x KOA.”

The limited edition HOLO x KOA camp shoes – a twist on the brand’s existing Maverick and Credimus silhouettes – will be available exclusively at holofootwearinc.com and koa.com in July, to be launched at Nordstrom stores nationwide the month following.

“Encouraging outdoor exploration has been a key tenet of our organization over our 60+ year history,” says Diane Eichler, senior vice president of marketing at KOA. “Our partnership with HOLO is yet another opportunity to encourage even more people to connect with the outdoors and each other while also supporting sustainable products and habits.”

Launching during peak summer camping season, the HOLO x KOA collection – aptly dubbed the shoes of the summer for the 500+ KOA campgrounds in North America and Canada – marks the beginning of a long-term partnership between the two brands, which will continue to develop over the next three years.

About HOLO Footwear

HOLO was founded in 2020 in Portland, Oregon, on the principle of democratizing the outdoors. Founders Rommel and Yuri Vega believed that sustainable options should be accessible and attainable to all, just as the outdoor industry itself should be. With this in mind, HOLO creates quality, sustainable men’s and women’s footwear for any outdoor adventure. The brand name HOLO is a reference to our current geological epoch – the Holocene era – best known of the global changes caused by humans. To learn more about HOLO, please visit holofootwearinc.com.

About Kampgrounds of America

Kampgrounds of America, Inc. has been the definitive outdoor hospitality leader for over 60 years. United under the mission of “connecting people to the outdoors and each other,” the company consists of two unique brands: KOA and Terramor Outdoor Resorts. KOA, the world's largest system of privately-owned, open-to-the-public campgrounds, consists of more than 500 franchised and owned campgrounds. With unrivaled brand visibility, KOA offers campground owners and operators unparalleled support in education, design, recruitment, marketing, and technology. Terramor Outdoor Resorts, a glamping venture, opened its first flagship property in Bar Harbor, Maine in 2020. Literally meaning ‘Love of Land,” the brand focuses on delivering a refined and upscale outdoor experience. For more information, visit KOA.com and TerramorOutdoorResort.com.