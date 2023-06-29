Franklin Madison and Zurich North America Join Forces to Provide Supplemental Insurance

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Franklin Madison, a leading provider of insurance solutions and marketing services, is delighted to announce its collaboration with Zurich North America, one of the largest providers of insurance solutions and services to businesses and individuals. This opportunity will provide Franklin Madison's clients in the United States with more carrier diversification and access to Zurich's supplemental insurance products, including Accidental Death and Dismemberment (AD&D), Recuperative Care, and Hospital Accident Insurance. Additionally, the two companies will work together to develop new innovative products.

With over 100 years of industry experience in the United States and Canada, Zurich North America has earned a reputation as a trusted leader in the insurance sector. As an AM Best A+ rated carrier, Zurich's financial strength and stability is strong. Operating in more than 200 countries worldwide, Zurich brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this relationship.

Chris Howard, Head of Market Management for Life, Accident and Health for Zurich North America, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We chose to work with Franklin Madison because they are one of the best in the business. Their commitment to providing excellent care for their insureds aligns perfectly with our values. Together, we will deliver exceptional insurance solutions that meet the evolving needs of consumers."

Franklin Madison's CEO, Robert Dudacek, commended Zurich North America for its outstanding quality products and reputation. Dudacek said, "We are honored to work with Zurich North America. Their unwavering commitment to excellence and their extensive range of insurance solutions make them an ideal collaborator. Joining forces enables us to further enhance the value we bring to our financial institution clients and empower them to offer comprehensive financial wellness products to their consumers."

The collaboration between Franklin Madison and Zurich North America will help meet the growing demands of the insurance industry. By combining their expertise and resources, both companies will deliver insurance solutions that provide greater financial health and peace of mind for individuals and families across the nation.

About Franklin Madison

An industry leader with over 50 years of experience, Franklin Madison builds financial security for individuals and families by delivering industry-leading insurance products and marketing services through its brand partners. Franklin Madison helps generate increased loyalty and revenue for more than 3,500 financial institutions. Based in Franklin, Tennessee, Franklin Madison has approximately 200 employees. For more information, visit franklin-madison.com or follow us @frnklnmadison and LinkedIn.

About Zurich North America

Zurich North America is one of the largest providers of insurance solutions and services to businesses and individuals. Our customers represent industries ranging from agriculture to technology. Zurich North America is part of Zurich Insurance Group, a leading multi-line insurer that serves its customers in global and local markets. Read more at www.zurichna.com/services/about-zurich.