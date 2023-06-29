Authentic Brands Group Announces $500M Primary Follow-on Investment From General Atlantic

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), a global brand owner, marketing and entertainment platform, today announced a $500M primary follow-on investment from its current investor General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm. Authentic intends to leverage its continued partnership with General Atlantic to support its worldwide expansion and accelerate its proven playbook, which connects strong brands with dynamic partners and a global network of operators, distributors and retailers to optimize value in the marketplace.

General Atlantic first partnered with Authentic in October 2017, with its latest investment bringing the firm’s total invested capital in the company to nearly $2B. Since General Atlantic’s initial investment, Authentic has executed nearly 30 brand acquisitions and diversified its platform through new verticals, including media, outdoor, events and experiences, and most recently, studios.

“General Atlantic’s increased investment in Authentic is a testament to the strength of our proprietary brand platform, business model and team,” said Jamie Salter, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Authentic. “General Atlantic takes an innovative investment approach and shares our vision for building brand value for the long term. We are proud to be part of General Atlantic’s selective portfolio of first-movers and established companies and look forward to continuing to partner with them to evolve and scale our model worldwide.”

Since its founding in 2010, Authentic has swiftly grown into one of the world’s leading brand platforms. In 2022, the company continued to accelerate its growth through a strategic partnership with David Beckham to co-own and manage his global brand; completed its largest acquisition to date with sports culture brand Reebok; and finalized the acquisition of British lifestyle brand Ted Baker, reinforcing the company’s presence in the UK, Europe and the Middle East. In recent months, Authentic has acquired the intellectual property of luxury lifestyle brand Vince and outdoor lifestyle brand Hunter, as well as signed a definitive agreement to purchase active lifestyle company Boardriders. The company also unveiled Authentic Studios, a full-service production studio that comprises four distinct labels, including Shaquille O’Neal’s Jersey Legends, David Beckham’s Studio 99, Sports Illustrated Studios and Authentic Productions.

Today, Authentic’s portfolio of 40-plus iconic and renowned brands generates more than $25B in global annual retail sales and has an expansive retail footprint in 150 countries, including 10,800-plus freestanding stores and shop-in-shops and 380,000 points of sale.

Andrew Crawford, Managing Director and Global Head of Consumer at General Atlantic, said, “General Atlantic is proud to be a long-term partner to Jamie and the Authentic Brands Group team. Over the past six years of our work together, Authentic has significantly accelerated its growth by capitalizing on meaningful M&A opportunities, expanding into key markets and building a deeply experienced management team. Looking ahead, we believe Authentic is positioned for continued diversification across categories, license partners, geographies and distribution channels, with immense whitespace in digital and e-commerce particularly. We are thrilled to continue collaborating with Authentic to further scale its differentiated portfolio of brands.”

Authentic’s other significant shareholders include BlackRock, CVC Capital Partners, Simon Property Group, HPS Investment Partners, Leonard Green & Partners and Brookfield.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform, which owns a portfolio of more than 40 iconic and world-renowned Lifestyle, Entertainment and Media brands. Headquartered in New York City, with offices around the world, Authentic connects strong brands with best-in-class partners and a global network of operators, distributors and retailers to build long-term value in the marketplace. Its brands generate more than $25 billion in global annual retail sales and have an expansive retail footprint in 150 countries, including 10,800-plus freestanding stores and shop-in-shops and 380,000 points of sale.

Authentic is committed to transforming brands by delivering powerful storytelling, compelling content, innovative business models and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. Authentic’s brand portfolio includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O’Neal®, David Beckham®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Sports Illustrated®, Reebok®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Ted Baker®, Hunter®, Vince®, Hervé Léger®, Hickey Freeman®, Frye®, Nautica®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Aéropostale®, Forever 21®, Nine West®, Eddie Bauer®, Spyder®, Volcom®, Shark®, Tretorn®, Prince®, Airwalk®, Izod®, Jones New York®, Van Heusen®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Arrow® and Thomasville®.

For more information, visit authentic.com.

Follow Authentic on LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

About General Atlantic

General Atlantic is a leading global growth equity firm with more than four decades of experience providing capital and strategic support for over 500 growth companies throughout its history. Established in 1980 to partner with visionary entrepreneurs and deliver lasting impact, the firm combines a collaborative global approach, sector specific expertise, a long-term investment horizon and a deep understanding of growth drivers to partner with great entrepreneurs and management teams to scale innovative businesses around the world. General Atlantic has more than $75 billion in assets under management inclusive of all products as of March 31, 2023, and more than 220 investment professionals based in New York, Amsterdam, Beijing, Hong Kong, Jakarta, London, Mexico City, Miami, Mumbai, Munich, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, Stamford and Tel Aviv. For more information on General Atlantic, please visit: www.generalatlantic.com.