Metrodora Institute, a Leader in Treating Complex Conditions, Chooses the Ivenix Infusion System from Fresenius Kabi

LAKE ZURICH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fresenius Kabi announced today that its Ivenix® Infusion System has been selected by the Metrodora Institute to meet the Institute’s infusion medicine needs. The Metrodora Institute is an integrated, multidisciplinary medical and research center dedicated to treating neuroimmune axis disorders.

“The Ivenix system’s adaptability makes it incredibly easy to use in clinical trials and in providing necessary infusion therapies,” said Shannon Flitton, RN, MSN, clinical operations manager at Metrodora Institute. “The modern system provides our nursing team with a safe, more efficient medication administration process, allowing us to focus on delivering the precise care patients need.”

The Ivenix Infusion System from Fresenius Kabi is designed to overcome deficiencies in other legacy infusion pumps. The patented pumping technology in the Ivenix system delivers critical medications with flow that is continuously measured and controlled to help optimize safety. The pump achieves accurate medication delivery unaffected by external conditions such as bag height, back pressure, and fluid viscosity, and it helps to prevent uncontrolled flow.

“Metrodora is committed to providing the most advanced medical care possible, and the Ivenix Infusion System is another tool to help them do that,” said Eric Sato, vice president of marketing at Fresenius Kabi. ”Simplicity of operation, intelligence, and reliability coupled with adherence to FDA infusion pump guidelines all make Ivenix an ideal choice for advanced medical care.”

The Ivenix Large-Volume Pump includes a large, smartphone-like touchscreen that allows clinicians to automatically program, review, and accept medication orders on the pump. The built-in integration engine supports secure interoperability with leading electronic medical records (EMR) systems and includes tools to automate testing, reducing implementation timelines and resources required to synchronize drug libraries with EMR formularies.

The Ivenix platform also facilitates enterprise-wide, centralized management of the entire pump fleet. This allows for oversight of the infusion pump fleet, including device utilization, location awareness, proactive maintenance, user management, and remote software and security updates—without wasting time hunting and gathering devices.

About Fresenius Kabi

Fresenius Kabi (www.fresenius-kabi.com/us) is a global health care company that specializes in medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion, and clinical nutrition. The company’s products and services are used to help care for patients with critical and chronic conditions. The company’s U.S. headquarters is in Lake Zurich, Illinois. The company’s global headquarters is in Bad Homburg, Germany. To learn about U.S. career opportunities at Fresenius Kabi, visit www.fresenius-kabi.com/us/join-us and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Metrodora Institute

Metrodora Institute is the first medical and research center dedicated to advancing care and accelerating the path to improved diagnostics, therapeutics, and cures for people living with complex neuroimmune axis disorders. Located in Salt Lake City, UT, the integrated, multidisciplinary institute brings together world-class clinicians, scientists, and engineers under one roof to maximize the impact of scientific discovery and rapidly translate research into better patient outcomes. Metrodora’s comprehensive clinical programs integrate neurology, immunology, and gastroenterology care with genomics, pain management, comprehensive rehabilitation programs, and nutritional and neurocognitive therapies to provide personalized, patient-centered care. Grounded in multidisciplinary collaboration, Metrodora is designed to deliver a new blueprint for healthcare that breaks down barriers between medical specialties and embeds scientific research and discovery directly into patient care. Founded in 2020 by Laura A. Pace, MD, PhD; James Hemp, PhD; and Fidji Simo, CEO of Instacart, Metrodora is leading the next frontier of science and medicine to address a significant unmet medical need. To learn more, visit www.metrodora.co.