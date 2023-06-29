Amazon Returns Available at Staples U.S. Retail Stores

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Staples today announced that by July 31, 2023, all Staples U.S. Retail locations will be accepting free, label-free, box-free returns for Amazon customers. Eligible unpackaged, unlabeled, Amazon items can be dropped off at the full-service shipping area inside Staples locations across the country, providing a convenient return option for Amazon customers. After completing their return, customers will be presented with a coupon for special savings that they can use on a wide assortment of products and services in-store that day.

“ Staples is excited to provide Amazon customers with an easy and convenient physical location to drop off returns,” said Craig Grayson, SVP, Services, Staples US Retail. “ While many Americans know Staples for back to school shopping, our suite of in store services continues to expand. We look forward to offering a fast and convenient return experience while showcasing our evolution to Amazon customers.”

“ We’re thrilled to offer nearly 1,000 additional drop-off locations in the U.S. for Amazon customer returns in collaboration with Staples,” said Gopal Pillai, Vice President of Worldwide Returns & Recommerce at Amazon. “ Our goal is to make buying online as easy as possible, and we know that some items don’t always work out as planned, which is why we work hard to continue to raise the bar in offering a hassle-free returns experience to our customers.”

With nearly 1,000 stores, there is a Staples retail location within 10 miles of more than half of the American population. Currently, nearly half of Staples U.S. Retail Stores are accepting Amazon Returns, with the full chain accepting Amazon Returns by the end of July 2023. To find an eligible Staples drop-off location, please visit the Staples store locator page.

