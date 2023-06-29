Empire Merchants Selects 8x8 XCaaS for Enhanced Customer Communications and Engagement

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that Empire Merchants has deployed 8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform, across their operations to empower voice and contact center communications.

Empire Merchants is a premier wine and spirits distributor, serving the New York City metropolitan area, Long Island, and Westchester County. Serving over 10,000 commercial customers in the New York area, Empire Merchants needed a scalable, integrated communications and customer engagement platform that could be rapidly deployed and support a remote workforce.

Due to the distributor’s limited and specific customer base – New York area liquor license holders – maintaining strong customer relations is critical. With the deployment of the 8x8 XCaaS integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform, Empire Merchants can focus on delivering excellent customer service and building stronger relationships with their customers and vendors. The scalable, easy-to-integrate 8x8 XCaaS platform allows them to be nimble in their response times and telephony management, regardless of where the employee or customer is located.

“Our window to deploy a new communications platform was small, so we needed a solution that was simple, efficient, and cost effective,” said Edward Lederer, Chief Information Officer at Empire Merchants. “8x8 XCaaS was the perfect solution. We were able to deploy rapidly, and there are also endless opportunities to access and share resources, control user permissions, and boost productivity through better collaboration. We’re excited to work with 8x8 to discover how we can continue to improve our communications experience.”

“Empire Merchants is an integral part of the community in which they operate, necessitating the need for a cloud contact center and communications platform that ensures business continuity and delivers exceptional customer service,” said Hunter Middleton, Chief Product Officer at 8x8, Inc. “With 8x8 XCaaS, Empire Merchants is empowered to grow and innovate, knowing that their customer engagement and communications solution is resilient and will grow alongside them as they deliver exceptional customer experience.”

8x8 XCaaS includes integrated cloud contact center, business phone, video meetings, team chat, and SMS capabilities in a single-vendor solution. 8x8 XCaaS is a resilient, secure, and compliant platform, which offers the highest levels of reliability with a financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent uptime SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

