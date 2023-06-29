Clarify Health and Ideon Partner to Build Stronger, More Competitive Health Plan Networks

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clarify Health, a leading healthcare analytics and value-based payments platform company, today announced a new partnership with Ideon, the API platform powering digital experiences in health insurance and benefits, that will enable health plans to build more competitive networks that deliver high-quality, cost-effective healthcare to members.

Ideon will power Clarify Networks’ competitive intelligence software module with national insurance network data across commercial, Affordable Care Act (ACA), and Medicare Advantage (MA) markets to empower health plans to gain valuable insights into their competitors’ networks. By integrating Ideon’s provider-network database into its software, Clarify will enable health plans to swiftly assess their rivals’ performance in terms of efficiency, quality, referral patterns, and their contracted providers by national provider identifiers (NPI). Health plans can use this intelligence to expedite their decision-making processes for network modeling and optimization.

Robust competition exists among health insurance providers and the health plans they offer. Insurers must ensure access to high-performing providers that deliver high-quality, affordable healthcare to compete on value. Yet, many have limited visibility into how their performance measures against industry benchmarks and thus, have an incomplete picture of the needs of their patient population.

“Our health plan customers trust us to deliver the necessary insights to build and manage high-performing networks that meet the needs of their patient population,” said Jean Drouin, founder and CEO of Clarify Health. “This partnership with Ideon reaffirms our commitment to support health plans in achieving their goals for cost and quality optimization and ultimately harness the power of technology and real-world insights to pave a path towards higher-value healthcare.”

The integration of Ideon’s industry-leading provider-network database and Clarify’s provider networks analytics software will provide health plans access to the industry’s most precise case-mix adjusted provider performance benchmarks. With actionable insights into individual provider performance on cost, quality, referral patterns and utilization across specialties, health plans can design and optimize their networks for market success.

“We pride ourselves on having the most accurate and comprehensive provider-network dataset in the industry,” said Michael W. Levin, co-founder and CEO of Ideon. “We’re proud to help Clarify harness this data to enable health plans to construct more effective networks, thereby improving healthcare access and outcomes for patients.”

About Clarify Health

Clarify Health is an enterprise analytics and value-based payments platform company that empowers payers, providers, and life sciences companies to deliver better care, therapies, and outcomes with actionable patient journey insights. Clarify’s cloud-based business applications are built on the Clarify Atlas Platform, which maps 300M+ patient journeys to deliver 18B+ AI-powered predictions and surface insights with speed and precision. Clarify’s products illuminate actionable opportunities to drive growth, optimize networks, improve care delivery, manage population health, maximize value-based care performance, and bring therapies to market. With Clarify, healthcare organizations can leapfrog from point-solution and manual analytics to self-service, rapid generation of enterprise insights that light the path to better care and outcomes.

About Ideon

Ideon is the way health insurance carriers and employee benefits providers connect with technology partners to deliver seamless consumer experiences at every stage of the member journey. Ideon is not the websites or apps one uses to choose a plan or find a doctor. It is the infrastructure, the ‘pipes,’ that simplify the complex exchange of quoting, enrollment, and eligibility data between carriers and the technology partners so that they can, in turn, deliver health and employee benefits to hundreds of millions of Americans every day. Ideon’s APIs transmit billions of data points between InsurTechs and insurance carriers, powering an amazing benefits experience for all. Faster. Better. Awesomely. To learn more, please visit: www.ideonapi.com