Donaldson Acquires Univercells Technologies, Broadens Life Sciences Reach

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide provider of innovative filtration products and solutions, today announced the acquisition of Univercells Technologies, a global producer of innovative biomanufacturing solutions for cell and gene therapy research, development and commercial manufacturing.

Univercells Technologies’ product offering includes the unique scale-X™ single-use structured fixed-bed bioreactor for the intensified production of viruses used in cell and gene therapy, viral vaccines and other therapeutics. In addition, the Company’s automated NevoLine™ Upstream platform incorporates industry-standard filtration to provide integrated up- and mid-stream processing capabilities in a single unit driving productivity improvements, reduced operational footprints and greater consistency of results.

“The acquisition of Univercells Technologies represents an important next step in Donaldson’s life sciences strategy, as we continue to expand our product portfolio aimed at providing customers with a comprehensive, differentiated offering,” said Tod Carpenter, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Donaldson. “Univercells Technologies’ engineered systems provide close adjacencies with our previous life sciences acquisitions as well as with our growing organic product suite.”

“We are extremely excited to join Donaldson as we grow our portfolio of best-in-class biomanufacturing platforms and increase our market penetration and related installed base of equipment," said Mathias Garny, chief executive officer of Univercells Technologies. “Our technology, complemented by Donaldson’s filtration excellence and existing life sciences capabilities is part of a larger vision to bring end-to-end solutions to market for advanced therapies.”

Headquartered in Nivelles, Belgium, Univercells Technologies has over 100 employees globally. The Company generated approximately €10 million of revenue in calendar 2022 and was acquired for cash consideration of €136 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis and subject to closing adjustments. Univercells Technologies is being acquired from Gamma Biosciences and Univercells SA and will be a part of the Donaldson Life Sciences segment. Baker McKenzie acted as legal advisors to Donaldson.

About Donaldson Company, Inc.

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers—from small business owners to the world’s biggest OEM brands—to solve complex filtration challenges. Discover how Donaldson is Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World at www.Donaldson.com.

About Univercells Technologies

Univercells Technologies is a global provider of innovative biomanufacturing technologies to achieve cost-effective advanced therapies and vaccines production from R&D to commercial scales. The Company offers a comprehensive technology portfolio leveraging the strengths of process intensification and chaining as a direct answer to the growing demand of viral vectors and viral vaccines. Univercells Technologies is committed to helping customers increase performance with minimized footprint and costs today, while anticipating the needs of tomorrow.