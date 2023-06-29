King Arthur Baking Company Expands its Omnichannel Strategy with OMS+

WILLIAMSBURG, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataXstream LLC, an SAP solution provider focused on order management for sales and distribution, today announced that King Arthur Baking Company, a 100% employee-owned ESOP and a certified B Corporation, has purchased OMS+ to help scale its business into new markets and across additional sales channels. OMS+ is a certified SAP Endorsed App available in the SAP store built to facilitate multi-channel sales through process automation, data aggregation, and an intuitive, easy-to-use interface.

As a leading supplier of flour, ingredients, baking mixes, cookbooks, and baked goods, King Arthur Baking is a prominent omnichannel player that sells across multiple channels with customers ranging from commercial bakeries and restaurants to grocery stores, and direct to consumer. With plans to extend retail opportunities into new markets, King Arthur Baking seeks to achieve a frictionless customer experience across multiple sales channels, as well as provide an intuitive employee experience, especially for training seasonal or temporary staff.

“One of the selling points around OMS+ for King Arthur Baking is the intuitive user interface that delivers a powerful 360 view of the customer, enabling our employee-owners to meet our customers right where they are,” said David Wren, vice president of information technology for King Arthur Baking Company. “Having OMS+ embedded into SAP is critical for our strategy to provide premier, industry-leading service for our customers seamlessly across every channel, in real-time.”

DataXstream’s OMS+ is purpose built for SAP, operates in real time with SAP data and does not require integration. Use cases for OMS+ include order entry, web and EDI orders, customer self-service, document automation, and mobile or field service capabilities.

"As King Arthur Baking scales with new business and new channels, SAP and OMS+ will provide the core ERP requirements and the agility to scale with true omnichannel presence," added Marcus Rex, senior vice president of sales for DataXstream.

About King Arthur Baking Company

King Arthur Baking Company has been sharing the joy of baking since 1790. Headquartered in Vermont, a Certified B Corp, and 100% employee-owned, King Arthur Baking is the ultimate baking resource, providing the highest quality ingredients for the most delicious baked goods, while inspiring connections and community through baking. King Arthur’s superior flours and mixes are available in supermarkets nationwide. Visit KingArthurBaking.com for more specialty baking items, mixes, gluten-free products, recipes, guides, and more.

DataXstream

DataXstream is an SAP® Gold and Endorsed App Partner dedicated to building solutions on emerging technologies that maximize the ROI of our customers’ SAP® infrastructure. As members of the SAP® marketplace, DataXstream’s products can be found in the SAP® Store. Your company is already running the most powerful ERP solution; empower your employees with DataXstream’s OMS+ to take your organization’s sale and customer buying experience to new levels.