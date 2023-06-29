Bidgely Releases Enhanced Analytics Capabilities to Advance DER Grid Planning, EV Load Management and Flex Demand Outcomes

LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bidgely, the leading provider of AI-powered energy intelligence solutions, today announced the release of the next generation of its Analytics Workbench (AWB) platform – AWB 2.0. Using AI and patented disaggregation technology to enrich meter data, Bidgely’s AWB provides detailed insights into energy consumption across the grid.

This release builds on the success of AWB 1.0 and introduces a range of new capabilities that provide utility companies with increased data granularity and flexibility. With AWB 2.0, utilities gain hour-by-hour, day-by-day energy insights, offering bottom-up visibility into their customers' usage patterns at the appliance level. This level of granularity allows utilities to make more informed decisions, and optimize DER Grid Planning and Flexible Demand with the data that they already have. The solution also offers expanded flexibility, with users able to upload their own datasets and create custom segments for more effective data management and faster deployment of utility initiatives.

“Embracing customer data is the most powerful way for utilities to remain agile in today’s dynamic energy landscape,” said Abhay Gupta, CEO of Bidgely. “The industry has long awaited a solution that provides the flexibility and agility to address diverse use cases at the speed of innovation. With AWB 2.0, we have answered that need - empowering utilities to make nimble and precise business decisions that optimize grid planning, maximize load shifting strategies and deploy Non-Wire Alternatives in a faster and more productive way.”

Key new features of AWB 2.0 include:

Customizable Segments: AWB 2.0 empowers utilities to import their own datasets directly into the platform, enriching the disaggregated analytics. This functionality enables utilities to create custom segments tailored to their specific needs. For example, utilities looking to enhance their EV programs can filter customers based on EV ownership, then segment by qualified candidates not already enrolled, and engage them with enrollment messaging. Similarly, the utility can monitor how EV charging behavior changes once customers are enrolled in the pilot versus the load shape of EV owners not enrolled. Utilities can further identify which customers are still charging during peak hours in order to target for off-peak load shifting.

Expanded Use Case Tabs: AWB 2.0 introduces dedicated tabs for "EV" and "Grid" analytics. The EV tab offers new charts and insights, allowing utilities to assess EV load shapes and understand the impact of EV adoption on the grid. The Grid tab provides comprehensive analysis of the system with 8760 visuals for every asset (transformer, feeder), showcasing minimum, median, and peak demand at the appliance level. The platform facilitates holistic views of grid assets by combining commercial and residential grid data, including Distributed Energy Resources (DERs).

Enhanced Load Planning and Query Performance: AWB 2.0 offers an analysis framework that enables users to explore appliance-level consumption through customizable visualizations. It supports annual, monthly, and hourly consumption comparisons, facilitating better customer segmentation, targeting, rate planning, and load planning. The new version also boasts improved performance, with faster load times and query runtimes, ensuring an optimized user experience.

With one comprehensive platform, AWB 2.0 allows utilities to design and plan their grids more effectively by understanding customer consumption patterns and their potential for demand reduction and shifting.

With this release, Bidgely reaffirms its commitment to empowering utilities with cutting-edge analytics solutions that enable data-driven decision-making and advance utilities’ grid optimization initiatives.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographic, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a Distributed Energy Resources (DER) and Grid Edge perspective, Bidgely is advancing smart meter innovation with data-driven solutions for solar PVs, EV detection, EV behavioral load shifting and managed charging, energy theft, short-term load forecasting, grid analytics, and TOU rate designs. Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation, consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 17 energy patents, $75M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.