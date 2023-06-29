Empire State Realty Trust Signs Skanska and Aprio for 40k Square Feet at the Empire State Building

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced today that it signed two new long-term leases with Skanska and Aprio for a total of 40,000 square feet at the Empire State Building (ESB).

Skanska – a leading project development and construction group, and ESB tenant since 2008 – will relocate within the building from its current 24,391 square foot space to a new 25,057 square foot space across a full floor. Aprio, the no. 1 fastest-growing business advisory and accounting firm in the U.S., will relocate its NYC offices from 7 Penn Plaza to a new 14,945 square foot space at ESB.

" Since 2008 we have been proud to call the 32nd floor of the Empire State Building our headquarters for USA operations. The space has enabled us to achieve the goals we established from the beginning – to offer our colleagues an office environment that is commuter-friendly, energy efficient and one that bolsters teamwork and innovation,” said Richard Kennedy, CEO of Skanska USA. “ The new workplace will be a modern and technologically upgraded space, that will enhance our ability to connect and collaborate.”

“ The Empire State Building exceeded our expectations as we sought modernized office space with top-tier amenities and a prime location,” said Richard Kopelman, CEO and managing partner at Aprio. “ We are pleased to partner with ESRT to build out our perfect office space in this iconic building in support of Aprio’s dedication to our outstanding team members.”

ESB is fully modernized with more than 65,000 square feet of amenities that include a tenant-only fitness center, conference center, and eight in-building dining options. The building will soon feature a 400+ person all-hands space with basketball/pickleball courts, golf simulators and tenant lounge with full bar service.

“ Our fully modernized portfolio continues to benefit from the market flight to quality as we attract and grow tenants who recognize the value of our New York office space,” said Thomas P. Durels, executive vice president, leasing at ESRT.

Joseph Cabrera, David Glassman, and Michael Gordon of CBRE represented Skanska in the lease negotiations, and Shanae Ursini of ESRT represented the property owner. TJ Hochanadel of JLL represented Aprio while Jordan Berger of ESRT and Scott Klau of Newmark represented the property owner.

More information about the Empire State Building, and current commercial space for lease, can be found online.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building – “the World’s Most Famous Building” – and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US for the second year in a row, in Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best. The company is a leader in healthy buildings, energy efficiency, and indoor environmental quality. As of March 31, 2023, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 8.9 million rentable square feet of office space, 718,000 rentable square feet of retail space and 721 residential units across three multifamily properties. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by use of words such as "assumes," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects" or similar words or expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and could materially affect actual results, performance or achievements. These factors include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC and any failure of the conditions or events cited in this release. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake a duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

