Marietta Eye Clinic Expands to Cumming, GA with a New Location

Bryan Thiel, M.D. and Sue Fitzpatrick, CEO make the grand cutting of the ribbon along with representatives from the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce. (Photo: Business Wire)

CUMMING, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marietta Eye Clinic is delighted to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Cumming, GA, further solidifying its commitment to providing exceptional eye care services. The state-of-the-art office, conveniently situated at 2860 Ronald Reagan Blvd. STE. 210, is now open and ready to serve patients in the community.

To commemorate this exciting expansion Marietta Eye Clinic held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce, which took place Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 2:30 PM EDT. Following the ceremony, guests enjoyed light refreshments within our newly established facility, celebrating this significant milestone.

With this new location, patients in Cumming, GA, and the surrounding areas can now access the same high-quality eye care services that Marietta Eye Clinic has been providing for over 55 years. The new office is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and staffed by experienced ophthalmologists, optometrists, and other eye care professionals.

Leading the team at the new Cumming location is skilled and experienced ophthalmologist, Bryan Thiel, M.D. Dr. Thiel is a graduate of Florida State University and completed his medical degree at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine. He completed his residency in ophthalmology at the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Dr. Thiel is known for his passion in providing personalized and compassionate care to his patients. With expertise in comprehensive ophthalmology, cataract surgery, and laser cataract surgery, he remains at the forefront of advancements in eye care by regularly attending conferences and training sessions to enhance his skills and knowledge.

“ I am thrilled to serve the Cumming community,” says Dr. Thiel. “ My goal is to provide the best possible visual outcomes for my patients and continually work to improve on quality and patient satisfaction.”

Marietta Eye Clinic is excited to embark on this new chapter, expanding its reach to better serve the eye care needs of the Cumming community and surrounding areas. Discover the unparalleled care and expertise that Marietta Eye Clinic offers by scheduling an appointment today.

Patients can now conveniently schedule appointments with Dr. Thiel and the exceptional team at the Cumming location by calling (678) 439-2425 or visiting mariettaeye.com.