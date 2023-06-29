IonQ Signs Agreement With South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT to Cultivate Regional Quantum Computing Ecosystem

COLLEGE PARK, Md. & SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing industry, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) to educate quantum science and technology professionals and promote the creation of a local quantum ecosystem. The MOU reflects the two parties’ agreement to mutually cooperate in supporting South Korea’s vibrant and growing quantum computing industry.

The MOU aims to harness IonQ’s resources and experience to operate an education, training, and leadership expansion program to support masters and doctorate students, postdoctoral researchers, and quantum industry professionals in South Korea.

The MOU was signed on June 27th at Quantum Korea 2023, hosted by South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT in Seoul. Leading global quantum innovators gathered at the event, where IonQ exhibited its quantum technology and achievements, its highest performing quantum computer, IonQ Forte, and recent achievements demonstrating applications in quantum machine learning.

“To promote the growth of their local quantum computing ecosystems, national and regional governments need to engage with industry partners who have deep understandings of the field,” said Kim. “Through this agreement with the Ministry of Science and ICT, we are honored to take part in developing quantum science and technology professionals and preparing South Korea’s quantum industry infrastructure. We hope we can contribute to the country’s vision of becoming a global quantum-centered economy by 2030 by providing practical support, such as an education, training, and leadership expansion program utilizing IonQ's specialized quantum computing resources and experience.”

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ’s current generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting an industry-leading 29 algorithmic qubits. Along with record performance, IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale.

IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Dr. Christopher Monroe and Dr. Jungsang Kim based on 25 years of pioneering research. To learn more, visit www.ionq.com.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

