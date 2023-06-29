Kiyatec and XenoSTART formally announce a collaborative agreement to help reduce drug development costs by providing correlative ex vivo efficacy data using Kiyatec’s 3D spheroid screening platform, KIYA-Predict

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kiyatec, the leader in clinically correlated functional precision oncology, and XenoSTART, the worldwide leader in patient derived xenograft model development, have formally announced their ongoing collaboration to help biopharma more rapidly assess efficacy with XenoSTART’s Patient Derived Xenograft (XPDX) models, using Kiyatec’s ex vivo 3D spheroid screening platform. This collaboration using Kiyatec’s ex vivo spheroid platform aligns with XenoSTART’s initiatives to deliver advanced in vivo mouse models to save time and expedite the drug development process.

While Kiyatec's proprietary spheroid platform successfully utilizes primary human tumor tissues and their tumor microenvironments (TME) for therapeutic efficacy measurements, the platform has been shown to also deliver highly correlative results utilizing tissues from XenoSTART’s extensive XPDX library. This research strategy takes advantage of the company’s ability to properly dissociate and characterize XPDX tissues and accurately determine therapeutic efficacy in relation to in vivo outcomes. Kiyatec and XenoSTART have demonstrated a strong correlation between the ex vivo, platform generated results and the in vivo preclinical outcomes.

“Kiyatec is very excited to continue our ongoing relationship with XenoSTART to help biopharma identify the correct in vivo models for their programs. This initiative will serve to reduce drug development costs as well as time as these assays can be run in a matter of weeks, not months. We are extremely happy to be using the best models available, as this plays a crucial role in correlating efficacy correctly,” said Tessa DesRochers, Kiyatec’s Chief Scientific Officer.

Kiyatec and XenoSTART will both be presenting data at the upcoming 11th annual Tumor Models Summit in Boston, MA on July 12th, 2023. Each company will be showcasing their model and platform developments, highlighting applications, and discussing use by industry.

“The combined capabilities of Kiyatec and XenoSTART unlock exciting possibilities in the preclinical oncology drug development space. XenoSTART’s growing repository of 2500+ clinically annotated XPDX models paired with Kiyatec’ s novel ex-vivo platforms provide the fastest, most cost-effective means to confirm preclinical efficacy and help identify a target population for clinical development,” said Michael Wick, XenoSTART’s Chief Scientific Officer.

Entering into this collaboration with XenoSTART continues to strengthen Kiyatec’s commitment to supporting biopharma’s translational oncology programs, and ultimately provide further validation as a global leader in functional precision medicine within the translational oncology drug discovery space.

About XenoSTART

XenoSTART, founded in 2007, is a translational research organization focused on creating relevant preclinical cancer models. XenoSTART’s xenograft models represent each cancer type and disease stage and are established from patients at our domestic and international cancer centers. The XenoSTART Patient-Derived Xenograft (XPDX) platform includes over 2,500 models annotated with each donor patient’s cancer treatment and outcome data and characterized using IHC, DNA/RNA sequencing, and relevant in vivo drug efficacy. XenoSTART’s models are clinically annotated and include patient treatment history and outcome and are characterized through genomic profiling, histologic analysis, and in vivo drug sensitivity to relevant standards of care. Learn more about XenoSTART here.

About Kiyatec

Kiyatec is a functional precision oncology company that provides confidence to patients, oncologists, and pharmaceutical companies in their life-changing cancer therapy decisions. The company measures the response of individual patient’s live tumor cells to different cancer therapies. With a patient-first focus and cutting-edge science, Kiyatec is advancing a new era of cancer treatment success, where patients routinely respond, and effective new drugs are frequently approved.

The company’s pre-clinical drug development services business works with leading biopharmaceutical companies to unlock response dynamics and help de-risk investigational drug candidates across most solid tumor types. The company’s clinical services business offers clinical tests for high-grade glioma, the most common and lethal tumor of the central nervous system. The company’s expanding pipeline of clinical tests includes a focus on ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer in its CLIA-certified lab. Learn more about Kiyatec here.