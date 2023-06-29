The Kaplan Educational Foundation Comments on the U.S. Supreme Court Decision on Affirmative Action

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The following statement comes from Nolvia Delgado, executive director of the Kaplan Educational Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity that helps underserved, underrepresented community college students transfer to top four-year colleges and universities:

“There’s no question that the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on affirmative action will make it more challenging for top colleges and universities to attract underserved minorities. These schools should look to build strong transfer pipelines from community colleges – which are often the gateway to higher education for first-generation college students. Four in five students who start at community college aspire to transfer to a four-year school, but only about one in six completes the transfer process. Yet data shows that at the most competitive colleges and universities, community college transfer students have higher graduation rates than students enrolling directly from high school or transferring from other four-year institutions. This decision makes it more important than ever for colleges to invest in community college transfers.”

Delgado, a Dominican-born first-generation college student, is a graduate of Borough of Manhattan Community College, and with the help of the Kaplan Leadership Program, also graduated from Smith College. Ninety-two percent of the Kaplan Educational Foundation’s graduates have earned their four-year degree.

The Kaplan Educational Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity, was initially established and supported by a generous endowment funded by Kaplan, Inc. executives with the idea of helping a small group of students in a big way. The Foundation provides high-potential, low-income students with academic and financial support and leadership training to raise their expectations for success and open doors to opportunities that will change their lives and communities. For more information, please visit www.kaplanedfoundation.org.