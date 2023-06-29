cove.tool Announces Integration with Building Transparency’s EC3 Tool

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--cove.tool, a leading provider of building design and construction software, today announces its partnership with Building Transparency, a nonprofit organization that provides open-access data and tools to foster a better building future, and integration with its Embodied Carbon in Construction Calculator (EC3).

As both companies aim to provide the tools, data, and resources needed to decarbonize the built environment, this partnership is an important milestone for the building industry in having access to insights and data to drive decarbonization strategies via low-carbon procurement on a global scale.

EC3, the only free, open-access, and global database of construction materials and their environmental impacts, will enable cove.tool users to access carbon emissions data of building products to calculate and lower the embodied carbon impact of their projects. This integration will be made available across cove.tool’s platform of products and solutions, including analysis.tool, loadmodeling.tool and revgen.tool, emphasizing cove.tool’s commitment to supporting the development of open-source data infrastructures that empower building professionals to make informed decisions toward a greener future.

“A huge priority for us is making it easier for architects, engineers, and manufacturers to design and construct buildings with lower carbon footprints,” said Sandeep Ahuja, CEO and Co-Founder of cove.tool. “Partnering with like-minded industry leaders like Building Transparency is a great opportunity to realize this goal. With EC3, our platform can provide project teams with carbon data across a building’s lifecycle to swiftly inform decisions and enable the prioritization of low-carbon options.”

Through this partnership, AEC professionals have real-time visibility into products and their carbon footprint, making it easier to select those that align with project goals. At the same time, building product manufacturers are able to communicate with architects and engineers to provide the information and insights needed to find the most impactful products.

“It’s important that we make it easier to prioritize low-carbon projects and design decisions for building professionals, and access to real-time data and insights plays a critical role in making this a reality,” said Nilesh Bansal, Director of Sustainability at cove.tool. “Our partnership with Building Transparency represents a major milestone for our users and us as we can provide visibility into carbon impacts for building product decisions across our platform of tools. We’re thrilled to be working with the nonprofit’s team to make progress toward our collective goal of decarbonizing the building industry.”

With EC3 added to cove.tool’s automated structural estimation engine, project teams are able to maximize their impact on carbon emissions by having access to a project’s full carbon profile and optimizing building design. Ultimately, it will help AEC professionals better communicate, establish carbon reduction goals, track their progress toward them, and understand the opportunities for further decarbonization.

“Partnering with cove.tool is another important validation of Building Transparency’s tools and data capabilities as valuable resources for the larger AEC sector,” said Stacy Smedley, Executive Director of Building Transparency. “In addition, it helps us continue our commitment to making it easier to measure and reduce embodied carbon emissions from our built spaces. Integrations with tech leaders like cove.tool help support the ecosystem of building focused climate tech and drive further awareness of our EC3 tool, to support use and data growth globally.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.buildingtransparency.org/ec3-resources/ec3-cove-tool/.

About Building Transparency

Building Transparency is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides open-access data and tools that support broad and swift action across the building industry in addressing embodied carbon’s role in climate change. Formed in 2020, Building Transparency hosts, manages and maintains the Embodied Carbon in Construction Calculator (EC3) tool, which provides thousands of digitized EPDs in a free, open-source database, and tallyLCA, the nonprofit’s life cycle assessment tool. Building Transparency strives to provide the resources and education necessary to shape a better building future through promoting the adoption of the EC3 tool and tallyLCA, establishing the official materialsCAN and ownersCAN program, and working with global policymakers.

About cove.tool

cove.tool is a web-based platform for analyzing, drawing, engineering, and connecting data for building design and construction. Its streamlined, automated analysis enables design teams, contractors, and building product manufacturers to use data in decision-making through automation. cove.tool powers systematic climate action by driving rapid decarbonization of buildings with simulation.

For more information, visit: https://www.cove.tools/