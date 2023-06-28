Introducing Georgina Rodríguez as the face of GUESS and Marciano Fall 2023 Worldwide Advertising Campaign

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This season, GUESS is proud to announce the Spanish Argentine model, influencer, and TV star, Georgina Rodríguez as the face of the FW/23 GUESS and Marciano worldwide advertising campaign.

The new campaign was directed by Paul Marciano, Chief Creative Officer for GUESS?, Inc., and shot through the lens of Italian photographer and Forbes 30 under 30 nominee for Art and Culture, Nima Benati. “ We wanted to capture a day in the life of Georgina, going behind the veil to catch a glimpse into this superstar’s life of glamour,” says Paul Marciano. Leaning into the lavish opulence that has become Georgina, the campaign was shot in the historic 19th Century Santo Mauro Hotel in Madrid. Against the backdrop of the hotel’s luxurious private gardens and regal hotel rooms, Georgina shines as the modern-day “It girl” with endless star quality and a heart of gold.

Georgina perfectly embodies the GUESS and Marciano ideals of a strong, sensual, empowered woman. Expressing the spirit of the new season’s collection in her own unique way, Georgina personifies the brands' lush new textures and glamorous silhouettes. The collection features an array of empowered suits, hourglass dresses, knitwear, and coordinated sets in glossy and velvety textures and figure-flattering cuts.

“ I am truly honored to have been invited to work on this new campaign for GUESS and Marciano," says Georgina Rodríguez. " I love the brand and the values it represents. I love wearing the collections because they make me feel empowered yet sexy. They have a distinct feminine character while expressing a timeless essence.”

“ We’re delighted to welcome Georgina on our new campaign with GUESS and Marciano. Georgina is a strong, confident, and determined woman. This campaign and location fully reflect not only her natural beauty but also her sensuality, dynamism, and inner strength, perfectly interpreting the brands’ vision and style,” commented Paul Marciano.

Look out for these images in upcoming issues of top international fashion and lifestyle magazines, GUESS and MARCIANO by GUESS retail stores, GUESS.com, social platforms, and outdoor media.

About GUESS?, Inc.

Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of April 29, 2023, the Company directly operated 1,043 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 545 additional retail stores worldwide. As of April 29, 2023, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

About Marciano

Marciano, the first brand extension from GUESS?, Inc., follows suit in true GUESS style with apparel and accessories that are on the edge of the fashion forefront. The Marciano brand offers a fashion-forward collection designed for trend-setting women and men. Marciano designs, markets and distributes full collections of women’s apparel as well as accessories. Marciano boutiques are located in North America, as well as international metropolitan centers throughout the globe. You can also find the Marciano collection in select flagship GUESS store locations, specialty stores, and online at Marciano.com.