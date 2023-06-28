Whipshots® Launching at AMC Theatres® For A Blockbuster Summer

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: STCB) today announced that Whipshots®, the groundbreaking vodka-infused whipped cream, is partnering with AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC and APE) to bring the boozy whipped cream to over 250 theatres nationwide this summer. Starting June 29th, moviegoers 21 years and older can enhance their cinematic experience by adding a dollop of Whipshots Vanilla or new limited-edition Lime to AMC Theatres cocktails.

Further celebrating a Summer of Whipshots, the new “Whip It Beaches” campaign commercial featuring global artist and icon Cardi B will play on the big screen at select AMC locations before select films this summer. The spot highlights Whipshots as the drink of the summer and demonstrates the product’s versatility in popular seasonal cocktails.

"For the last decade, our AMC MacGuffins Bars have delivered delicious and fun movie-themed cocktails that go along with popular titles playing on our screens,” said Eliot Hamlisch, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, AMC. “We’re excited to enhance that experience even further through the addition of Whipshots to our array of adult beverage options this summer.”

“We are thrilled to bring the iconic sense of fun and excitement of Whipshots to AMC Theatres, allowing moviegoers all over the country to celebrate summer and blockbuster movies with Whipshots,” says David Dreyer, Chief Marketing Officer of Starco Brands. “Having our ‘Whip It, Beaches’ campaign shown on the big screen is a huge milestone for the brand, and we look forward to offering our product to even more audiences.”

Whipshots recently received three prestigious medals including the Innovation Award in the 2023 SIP Awards, a “Rising Star Award” in Beverage Dynamics’ 2023 Growth Brands Awards and four medals in the 2023 DB & SB Spring Blind Tasting as part of the Global Spirits Masters Competition. In addition to Lime and Vanilla, Whipshots’ lineup includes Mocha and Caramel, has 10% Alc./Vol., and does not require refrigeration. Whipshots is available at select retailers nationwide and online at Whipshots.com.

About Whipshots®

Developed by Starco Brands, Whipshots® is a first-of-its-kind alcoholic whipped cream that is a party in a can and launched in 2021 with Partner Cardi B. Whipshots is a playful shot of sophistication that will indulge your curiosity and senses. A Double Gold medal recipient in the 2022 SIP Awards, Gold medal recipient in the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition and the Rising Star Growth Brand in the 2023 Beverage Dynamics Growth Brand Awards, the boozy whipped cream is non-dairy (contains caseinate), does not require refrigeration and can be found next to other spirits at retail and in hospitality and entertainment locations. Follow Whipshots @whip_shots and visit whipshots.com for more information.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: STCB) invents or acquires consumer products with behavior-changing technologies that spark excitement in the everyday. Today, its disruptive brands include: Whipshots, the world’s only vodka-infused whipped cream; Art of Sport, the body care brand designed for athletes and co-founded by Kobe Bryant; Winona®, the first indulgent theater-popcorn spray powered by air; Skylar, the only fragrance that is both hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin; and Soylent, the complete non-dairy nutrition brand. A modern-day invention factory to its core, Starco Brands identifies whitespaces across consumer product categories. It draws upon a portfolio of innovative formulas spanning eight product categories with limitless innovation potential. Starco Brands publicly trades on the OTCQB stock exchange so that retail investors can invest in STCB alongside accredited individuals and institutions. Visit www.starcobrands.com for more information.