Presidio and the National Hockey League Announce Multiyear North American Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Presidio, a leading global digital services and solution provider, and the National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced a multiyear North American partnership naming Presidio an Official Technology Innovation Partner of the NHL.

Presidio will help enhance the League’s technological infrastructure, integrating data, designing, and creating applications to support the broadcast of more than 1,300 games annually, and leveraging managed services to support day-to-day operations. This also includes the new NHL Draft Application, which will be utilized at the 2023 NHL Draft™, taking place tonight and tomorrow (June 28 and 29) in Nashville.

“We’ve made significant investments to build a best-in-class technology infrastructure, and our commitment to innovation in all aspects of the game and business is expansive and ongoing,” said Peter DelGiacco, NHL Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer. “As a leading global digital services and solutions provider, Presidio will provide us with capabilities to further modernize our infrastructure, and create a foundation of applications for ongoing innovation, including the new NHL Draft Application which we look forward to using at the 2023 NHL Draft. We’re thrilled to have Presidio join the NHL family and look forward to working together to expand and advance the game, our business and the fan experience.”

“Presidio has a long-standing vendor relationship with the NHL to innovate, and we’re excited to expand the relationship to become an Official Technology Innovation Partner,” said Bob Cagnazzi, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Presidio. “A great example of our innovation and digital transformation for the League is the NHL Draft Application in use at the NHL Draft today that our team built to ensure everything from operations, trades, new Player announcements, and more goes smoothly.”

The application is the first-of-its-kind for the League and transitions the NHL Draft onto a new platform, which utilizes a hybrid-cloud environment where all information is centralized, synced and integrated across various facets of the NHL, including Operations, Clubs, Communications, Central Scouting, and Central Registry. Intuitive and extensible, the application enhances the NHL Draft process, including securing, accessing, and transmitting vital data such as Player information, submitting Player picks, announcing Player selections, and much more. The application will also serve a further role to integrate NHL Draft information with NHL Central Registry and NHL Central Scouting beyond Draft day. The application enhances the NHL’s ability to:

Quickly scale and respond to inputs from multiple sources in real-time.

Optimize workflow and efficiency for every NHL Draft Application user.

Improve NHL Draft security and confidentiality.

