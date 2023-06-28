Springboard and Stony Brook University Partner to Offer 100% Online Cybersecurity, Data, Software Engineering and UI/UX Design Courses

STONY BROOK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Springboard, the online learning platform preparing students for in-demand careers through mentor- and instructor-led programs, today announced it has partnered with Stony Brook University, New York’s flagship university and part of the State University of New York (SUNY) system, to deliver completely remote, self-paced, tech training programs. These bootcamps are open to the public and enable Stony Brook to offer university-credentialed programs for in-demand tech skills in cybersecurity, data analytics, data science, software engineering and UI/UX design.

The bootcamps are designed to fit into the lives of busy working professionals who are looking for flexible opportunities to help them upskill and reskill to pursue a new career. Participants are not required to enroll as Stony Brook students, and many of the bootcamps do not require industry or academic experience. Enrollment for the first cohorts is open until July 3 and classes begin on July 10. After that, students can sign up at any time to be assigned to the next monthly cohort.

Springboard has helped more than 20,000 students around the globe build the skills to transform their careers. The company’s market-driven curriculums are developed by industry professionals with firsthand experience in the role, who consult hiring managers at top tech companies for input on the skills they are looking for in candidates. Students spend the majority of their time working on real-world projects for Springboard’s partner companies and creating a portfolio that showcases their passion and demonstrates their abilities to potential employers. They also have regular one-on-one calls with industry mentors who are currently working in the field and receive guidance from career coaches on building a network and landing a job. Graduates will receive a certificate of completion from Stony Brook upon completion. About 92% of job-qualified individuals who reported receiving an offer received it within 12 months of graduation, from companies such as Amazon, Boeing, IBM and J.P. Morgan.

“ Partnering with Springboard furthers our mission to empower the local workforce on Long Island and in the tri-state area, stimulating business growth through access to impactful educational resources,” said Patricia Malone, Associate Vice President for Professional Education at Stony Brook University’s School of Professional Development. “ New York’s tech ecosystem is crucial to economic development, and Springboard’s hands-on curriculum enables students to build expertise in areas that are meaningful for employers in NYC and beyond.”

Stony Brook serves a high-growth local industry with many lucrative career paths, as New York State ranks third in the country for tech employment and fourth for tech jobs added in 2022. From 2016 to 2021, total wages in the New York City tech sector increased by 108%, nearly four times greater than the growth of total private sector wages. The local ecosystem continues to expand, as more than 1/5 of new companies in New York City over the past five years were in tech and the area receives 16% of U.S. venture capital investment, behind only San Francisco.

“ Wages for NYC tech ecosystem jobs that do not require a bachelor’s degree are still 50% higher on average than those in the rest of the economy, and credential programs provide an opportunity for professionals to quickly upskill for these positions,” said Colin Lumsden, Vice President of Business Development at Springboard. “ We are thrilled to partner with our first school in New York state and work with the renowned SUNY and Stony Brook University team to offer students the chance to learn highly-marketable skills.”

Cybersecurity Bootcamp covers industry fundamentals, systems and network security, vulnerability assessment and security operations, with a capstone project designed to showcase specialized skills to potential employers. It can be completed in six months or less if students dedicate 15 to 20 hours a week.

Data Analytics Bootcamp students’ learning goes beyond technical skills to focus on areas where employers find the biggest gaps—strategic thinking, problem-solving and communication. Students gain knowledge of all the fundamental business statistics concepts; analytics and visualization tools, including Excel, SQL, Python, Microsoft Power BI and Tableau; plus advanced analysis techniques. The program can be completed in six months or less if students dedicate 15 to 20 hours per week.

Data Science Bootcamp students focus on learning to use statistical inference and machine learning to manipulate data and draw actionable conclusions from research. They are trained to use Python and Python-based tools, which have become the universal language of data science. Students can complete the course in nine months or less by dedicating 15-20 hours per week.

Software Engineering Bootcamp students learn key aspects of front-end and back-end web development, databases and data structures and algorithms. Each module includes resources, exercises and optional career-related coursework. Most students complete the course in nine months or less if they dedicate 15 to 20 hours per week.

UI/UX Design Bootcamp students explore all stages of the user interface and user experience process – from design thinking to ideating, sketching and more – with a curriculum consisting of videos, articles, hands-on projects and career-related coursework. Students execute concrete deliverables and build a portfolio through a ​​40-hour project for a real company. Students can complete the course in nine months or less with 10 hours per week.

Prospective learners can learn more and enroll in the first cohort until July 3 at careerbootcamps.stonybrook.edu. Scholarships and financing are available for eligible students.

Springboard’s collaboration with Stony Brook University marks its 12th university partnership, further cementing the company’s status as a leading partner for universities looking to launch flexible online programs that get students job-ready.

About Springboard

Springboard is an online learning platform preparing students for in-demand technology careers through mentor- and instructor-led programs, with a mission of transforming lives through education. Springboard’s learning experiences are flexible and designed to fit into students’ busy lives while providing support from advisors and mentors. Since the company was founded in 2013, more than 20,000 students across 100+ countries have used Springboard to advance their careers through the platform’s comprehensive learning programs. Graduates have secured jobs with employers including Microsoft, Google, Meta, LinkedIn, Deloitte, Intel, IBM, Salesforce and more. The company is based in San Francisco and has been named to the Inc. 5000 and GSV EdTech 150 lists. For more information, visit springboard.com or follow along on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Stony Brook University

Stony Brook University — New York’s flagship university and No. 1 public university — is going far beyond the expectations of today’s public universities. It is part of the State University of New York (SUNY) system. With more than 24,000 students, more than 2,800 faculty members, more than 200,000 alumni, a premier academic healthcare system and 18 NCAA Division I athletic programs, Stony Brook is a research-intensive distinguished center of innovation dedicated to addressing the world’s biggest challenges. The university embraces its mission to provide comprehensive undergraduate, graduate and professional education of the highest quality, and is ranked among the top 35 public universities by Forbes and one of the top 80 universities in the nation by the U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges listing. Fostering a commitment to academic research and intellectual endeavors, Stony Brook’s membership in the Association of American Universities (AAU) places it among the top 65 research institutions in North America. The university’s distinguished faculty have earned esteemed awards such as the Nobel Prize, Pulitzer Prize, Indianapolis Prize for animal conservation, Abel Prize and the inaugural Breakthrough Prize in Mathematics. Stony Brook has the responsibility of co-managing Brookhaven National Laboratory for the U.S. Department of Energy — one of only eight universities with a role in running a national laboratory. Providing economic growth for neighboring communities and the wider geographic region, the university totals an impressive $7.23 billion in increased economic output on Long Island. Follow us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/stonybrooku/) and Twitter (@stonybrooku).