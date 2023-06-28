IDE to Execute EPC of the SADDN Desalination Plant in Northern Chile

KADIMA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IDE Technologies, a leading global provider of large scale seawater desalination plants, received the NTP (Notice To Proceed) of the EPC contract of the SADDN Desalination Plant by Techint E&C, the overall EPC Contractor for the entire SADDN Project. The plant, located in the Tocopilla area in northern Chile, will have a design capacity of 840 lps (roughly 73,000 m3/day) once in operation. As part of the SADDN project, that provides desalinated water to three mines of CODELCO’s Northern District (Radomiro Tomic, Chuquicamata and Ministro Hales), this desalination plant is an important addition to CODELCO’s vision to reduce its water consumption from traditional inland sources by 60% by 2030.

Developed by a consortium composed of Marubeni and Transelec, the SADDN project includes the intake and outfall systems of the desalination plant, a 160 km pipeline and three pumping stations that will elevate the desalinated water to roughly 3,000 meters above sea level. This is the first phase of a larger desalination plant that will ultimately reach a design capacity of 1,956 lps (roughly 170,000 m3/day).

“With every sizable desalination project we execute, IDE commits to delivering superior results through a socially responsible design and a safe, sustainable execution of construction, while adding value to our clients and their experience,” said Miki Tramer, VP, Sales & Marketing, IDE. “We are eager to be a part of the project’s success and anticipate its completion with great excitement.”

IDE Technologies large-scale infrastructure and water treatment experience encompasses more than 55 years of know-how and hundreds of desalination plants installed globally, with more than 20 plants installed in Chile in the last 30 years. IDE’s innovative, state-of-the-art design of the SADDN desalination plant prioritizes sustainability, social responsibility, and environmental soundness.

“We chose IDE to be our technology partner due to their expertise in this space and it was clear they could support Techint E&C and the project stakeholders with the common goal of reducing water consumption from traditional sources with their industry-leading technology,” said Marco Matranga, Project Director, Techint E&C.

