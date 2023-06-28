Cambridge Savings Bank Deepens Relationship with First Boston Construction Holdings, LLC

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cambridge Savings Bank (CSB), a full-service mutual bank with a customer-first approach and over $6 billion in assets, today announced that it has increased the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) revolving line of credit for First Boston Construction Holdings, LLC (FBCH) to $60 million. Based in Quincy, MA, FBCH is an affiliate of The Grossman Companies and extends private loans to builders, developers, and real estate investors in New England with a focus in greater Boston.

FBCH provides short-term, bridge capital for acquisitions, ground-up construction, or renovations secured by non-owner-occupied residential or commercial properties. As a longstanding partner of CSB, the company relies on the line of credit for general working capital purposes. FBCH closed a $60 million equity raise in conjunction with the most recent CSB financing and this capital enables FBCH to continue to grow its loan portfolio.

“For years, Cambridge Savings Bank has been a trusted partner as we have elevated our brand and grown our footprint in the Boston market,” said David Grossman, President at First Boston Construction Holdings. “The increase of our line of credit with CSB coincides with a follow-on equity raise which brings our committed equity capital base to approximately $180 million. As a result, we will continue to operate our business with extremely low leverage and have significant 'dry powder' that will enable us to prudently grow our loan book at a time when conventional lenders are feeling capital constraints. We pride ourselves on providing highly customized and flexible solutions to our borrowers and are happy to have a banking partner who does the same. We’re grateful for the most recent commitment from CSB and have had the pleasure of a longstanding business relationship with the commercial real estate and the C&I divisions of the bank.”

The line of credit financing will provide FBCH with the flexibility it needs to provide clients with the capital to successfully acquire properties and appropriately finance the construction and redevelopment of multi-tenant condo, apartment, and residential projects as well as commercial properties.

“With more than 40 years of strong financial performance and a proven track record of success, First Boston Construction Holdings is an ideal customer for the bank to partner with,” said Brian Annese, First Vice President, Senior Corporate Banking Loan Officer Cambridge Savings Bank. “The biggest issue in the private lending industry today is liquidity. FBCH is extremely well capitalized, which gives them a strong competitive advantage. It is exciting to be the financial partner of choice for the company as they work toward a future of continued growth and positive impact on the real estate market in Massachusetts and New England.”

CSB’s commercial division is focused on serving the needs of its local communities and businesses, offering a full suite of Corporate Banking Lending, Commercial Real Estate Lending, Asset-Based Lending, Treasury Management, and Trade Services solutions. To learn more about CSB’s custom solutions for commercial entities, please contact Brian Annese at bannese@cambridgesavings.com.

About Cambridge Savings Bank

Cambridge Savings Bank is a full-service banking institution with over $6 billion in assets. As a mutual bank, CSB is committed to improving the quality of life of our employees, customers, and the communities we serve. One of the oldest and largest community banks in Massachusetts, Cambridge Savings Bank offers a full line of individual and business banking services and has branches located in Arlington, Bedford, Belmont, Burlington, Cambridge, Charlestown, Concord, Lexington, Melrose, Newton, Somerville, and Watertown. To learn more about how we can meet your needs, visit us at cambridgesavings.com, or better yet, stop by one of our branches.

About First Boston Construction Holdings, LLC

First Boston Construction Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of The Grossman Companies located in Quincy, MA, extends private loans to builders, developers and real estate investors in New England with a focus in greater Boston. Having originated over $1.0 billion in loan commitments since 2013, First Boston is one of the largest private lenders in greater Boston, providing short-term bridge capital for acquisitions, ground-up construction or renovations secured by non-owner-occupied residential or commercial properties. Typical loan size is in the $500,000 - $10,000,000 range. Learn more at: firstbostoncapitalpartners.com.