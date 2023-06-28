Curio Digital Therapeutics Wins Most Innovative Company Award at BioNJ’s Biopartnering Conference

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curio Digital Therapeutics, a digital therapeutics company focused on supporting women across the cycle of life, announced today that it has won the Most Innovative Company Award at BioNJ’s 12th Annual BioPartnering Conference. The award recognizes Curio’s holistic approach to women’s healthcare and its evidence-based and clinically validated behavioral therapy programs for women of all ages and physiological conditions.

The BioPartnering Conference, held on May 9-11, 2022, brought together life sciences professionals from around the world to network, collaborate and showcase their innovative solutions. Curio was one of the nearly 70 companies that presented their products and services to potential partners, investors and customers. Curio was selected as the winner of the Most Innovative Company Award by a panel of judges based on market opportunity, unmet need, overall innovation, differentiation and IP.

“We are honored and thrilled to receive this prestigious award from BioNJ, an organization that supports and advocates for the life sciences industry in New Jersey,” said Shailja Dixit, Founder and CEO of Curio. “This award validates our vision of providing contextualized care for women of all ages and physiological conditions through our digital-first behavioral health solutions. We are grateful to BioNJ for this recognition and for the opportunity to connect with other leaders and innovators in the life sciences sector.”

Curio adopts a holistic approach to women’s healthcare and designs customized interventions that address mental and behavioral health conditions that affect women across the cycle of life, such as postpartum depression, menopause-related anxiety, premenstrual dysphoric disorder and more. Curio’s solutions are backed by years of working with expert clinical psychologists, extensive research and successful clinical trials. Curio’s solutions are digitally accessible to women anytime, anywhere, through self-guided programs, health coaches, connectivity with providers and timely behavioral health support.

“Curio is a shining example of the innovation and excellence that New Jersey’s life sciences ecosystem fosters,” said Debbie Hart, President and CEO of BioNJ. “We congratulate Curio on winning the Most Innovative Company Award and commend them for their dedication to improving the lives of women through their cutting-edge digital therapeutics solutions.”

About Curio Digital Therapeutics

Curio Digital Therapeutics is a digital therapeutics company focused on supporting women across the cycle of life. Curio adopts a holistic approach to women’s healthcare and designs customized interventions that address mental and behavioral health conditions that affect women of all ages and physiological conditions. Curio’s solutions are backed by years of working with expert clinical psychologists, extensive research and successful clinical trials. Curio’s solutions are digitally accessible to women anytime, anywhere, through self-guided programs, health coaches, connectivity with providers and timely behavioral health support. For more information, visit www.curiodigitaltx.com.

About BioNJ

BioNJ is a network of 400 Members representing research-based life sciences companies and stakeholders dedicated to propelling a vibrant ecosystem where Science is Supported, Companies are Created, Drugs are Developed and Patients are Paramount. Because Patients Can’t Wait®, BioNJ supports its Members in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies and cures that save and improve lives and lessen the burden of illness and disease to society by driving capital formation, fostering entrepreneurship, advocating for public policies that advance medical innovation, providing access to talent and education and offering a cost-saving array of critical commercial resources. For more information about BioNJ, please visit www.BioNJ.org.