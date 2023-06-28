PortX Announces Partnership with MeridianLink to Enhance Digital Lending for Financial Institutions

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PortX, the financial infrastructure and integration technology company that delivers open access to data and rapid innovation for financial institutions (FIs) through its Integration-Platform-as-a-Service (IPaaS), announced a new partnership with MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies. PortX has added the integration with the MeridianLink® One platform in order to increase value for customers looking to transform their digital lending.

MeridianLink's cloud-based solutions enable customers to build deeper relationships with consumers through data-driven, personalized experiences across the entire lending life cycle. Its scalable platforms help customers accelerate revenue growth, reduce risk, and exceed consumer expectations through seamless digital experiences. MeridianLink's partner marketplace supports hundreds of integrations for tailored innovation.

The partnership between PortX and MeridianLink® is expected to benefit FIs in multiple ways. PortX's platform will enable FIs to integrate MeridianLink's digital lending and account opening solutions into their existing systems quickly and seamlessly. This integration will provide PortX customers with simplified access to MeridianLink's sophisticated digital lending and account opening capabilities as well as data verification solutions for consumer reporting agencies. These capabilities can help FIs improve their lending processes and provide consumers with a seamless and engaging customer experience.

“We are excited to partner with PortX and leverage their platform to bring our digital lending solutions to more FIs," said Megan Pulliam, SVP of MeridianLink’s Partner Marketplace. "By combining our advanced lending capabilities with PortX's integration technology, we can provide FIs with a powerful suite of tools that unleash rapid project creation, accelerate speed-to-market, and ultimately drive digital transformation.”

“FIs need to stay ahead of the competition by integrating faster with innovative lending solutions," said David Wexler, CEO of PortX. "This partnership will bring MeridianLink's scalable and cloud-based platforms to more FIs, allowing them to deliver personalized lending experiences and build deeper relationships with their customers.”

ABOUT PORTX

PortX is an integration technology company focused on financial services infrastructure that delivers open access to core data and enables rapid project delivery, innovation, and optimal customer experiences. Our solutions facilitate interoperability between internal systems and member services such as online banking, credit checks, mortgage and loan applications, and more, allowing for a real-time 360-degree view of the customer. We help financial institutions empower their teams to connect to fintech partners and real-time payment networks like Zelle®, ACH, Fedwire, Mojaloop, and others. For more information, please visit www.portx.io.

ABOUT MERIDIANLINK

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) powers digital lending and account opening for financial institutions and provides data verification solutions for consumer reporting agencies. MeridianLink's scalable, cloud-based platforms help customers build deeper relationships with consumers through data-driven, personalized experiences across the entire lending life cycle.

MeridianLink enables customers to accelerate revenue growth, reduce risk, and exceed consumer expectations through seamless digital experiences. Its partner marketplace supports hundreds of integrations for tailored innovation. For more than 20 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities. For more information, please visit www.meridianlink.com.