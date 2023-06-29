ADOC Chooses HotWax Commerce as Its Omnichannel Order Management Solution for Shopify

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HotWax Commerce announced today that ADOC, a leading retailer of high quality fashionable shoes, selected HotWax Commerce's Omnichannel Order Management System to expedite last-mile delivery and reduce shipping costs by leveraging their store network as fulfillment centers.

With over 200 stores across five countries in Central America (including El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica), ADOC sought to implement an omnichannel fulfillment strategy to leverage its physical stores as fulfillment centers with the goal of improving the speed and efficiency of order fulfillment while reducing the overall cost of shipping. With HotWax Commerce's Omnichannel Order Management System, ADOC will be able to effectively create a global view of inventory from all of its stores, route orders to the most optimal store location for fulfillment, and conveniently fulfill them from stores. The result will be a more streamlined fulfillment capability better equipped to meet the evolving needs of ADOC’s customers and further supporting ADOC’s strategic focus as a value creator for its customers, through brand building, great products and an extraordinary experience that encourage lasting relationships.

HotWax Commerce will empower ADOC in offering a smooth BOPIS experience to their customers. Implementing a comprehensive BOPIS strategy will reduce ADOC’s shipping costs and increase customer conversion rate.

HotWax Commerce’s solution suite includes:

Order Routing: Routes orders to stores/warehouses based on location’s proximity to customer’s delivery address and inventory availability which helps increase delivery speed, reduce fulfillment costs, and ultimately improve inventory sell-through rate. Buy Online Pick-Up In Store: Shows real-time in-store product availability on the product detail page, captures BOPIS orders, notifies store personnel for BOPIS order fulfillment, and updates customers on the status of order fulfillment. Gain access to in-store employee apps for swift order fulfillment of BOPIS orders. Ship-From-Store: An in-store fulfillment manager app allows store managers to assign orders for fulfillment. The app also allows store staff to pick, pack and prepare orders for delivery. The app integrates with delivery partners like C807 and Gautex to generate rate-shopped shipping labels. Store Inventory Management: Keeps track of changes in inventory count across all locations to improve inventory accuracy and avoid overselling as well as underselling inventory.

"The ability to connect our vast store network across five countries to each of our Shopify sites with HotWax Commerce and their unique focus on Shopify merchants like us makes them the right choice for our company," says Elizabeth Phillips, Digital Experience and Customer Support Manager at ADOC.

“We are thrilled to partner with the ADOC to help them leverage their store network as fulfillment centers and fulfill online orders at reduced shipping costs,” says Anil Patel, CEO at HotWax Commerce Our user-friendly applications are a perfect fit for the brand's needs, and we are confident that our solutions will enable ADOC to sell more products and deliver them quickly."

About ADOC

Founded in 1953 by Don Roberto Palomo in El Salvador, ADOC has a rich history of using high-quality materials and specialized techniques to produce outstanding products that meet the needs of its customers. ADOC is a customer-driven business supported by a culture dedicated to enhancing customer satisfaction and building strong, lasting customer relationships. In addition to its own branded footwear, ADOC has also partnered with a number of international brands, including Hush Puppies, The North Face, CAT, and Steve Madden, to create a complete shopping experience for its customers.

About HotWax Commerce

HotWax Commerce is a cloud-based Omnichannel Order Management system that helps Shopify retailers to sell more and deliver fast by implementing omnichannel solutions such as Same-Day Buy Online Pick Up In Store (BOPIS), Buy Online Return In Store (BORIS), Ship From Store, and Pre-Orders. HotWax Commerce provides omnichannel retailing solutions to leading global retail brands, including Steve Madden, Cariuma, KREWE Eyewear, Perry Ellis, Cabi, and Winning Appliances. The company is located in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Indore, India.

