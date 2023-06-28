Rebelution Announces New Clientele With Embodied Inc.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rebelution, a leading provider of e-commerce solutions, is pleased to announce a new addition to its roster of clients. Embodied Inc. has recently partnered with Rebelution to launch their product, Moxie Robot, and dominate the Amazon storefront.

Embodied is an industry-leading robotics and AI company creating state-of-the-art companion robots to transform the health and wellness industry by enhancing the quality of life for individuals and families. With the launch of Moxie Robot, patented as “the world’s first emotional support robot for kids,” Embodied is poised for continued growth and success in their mission to improve care and wellness for children.

Rebelution is proud to welcome Embodied as a new partner and looks forward to leveraging its expertise and resources to support their goals. Rebelution’s full-service AI platform drives and models marketplace sales provides seamless EDI integration for automated order processing, and offers an unparalleled infrastructure to support agile distribution. With a proven track record of delivering innovative, measurable results, Rebelution is confident in its ability to drive success for Embodied.

“We are thrilled to welcome Embodied as a new client. Their hard work ethic and passion to innovate, collaborate, and solve complex challenges aligns perfectly with our values. We are confident that our partnership will bring great success for both organizations,” says Melonie Carnegie, CEO of Rebelution.

The partnership between Rebelution and Embodied marks an exciting new chapter for both companies and highlights Rebelution’s ongoing commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions to clients across the digital marketplace.

Visit Rebelution’s website at https://joinrebelution.com/.

About Rebelution:

Founded in 2016, Rebelution helps brands establish, expand, and propel their presence on Amazon and other e-commerce marketplaces. The company combines a suite of advanced technologies with a deep understanding of marketplace dynamics to optimize brands’ e-commerce profitability. With a focus on industrial brands, Rebelution creates strategies designed for the commercial buyer, enabling brands to reach a more extensive customer set.

About Embodied, Inc.:

Founded in 2015 by veteran roboticist Paolo Pirjanian, Embodied is transforming the landscape of human-machine interfaces by infusing emotional intelligence with artificial intelligence. Embodied is the maker of SocialX, a revolutionary platform that uses multi-modal inputs; including vision, audio, body language, eye contact and text; to capture a comprehensive picture of human interaction and deliver meaningful, emotionally-rich responses. The company’s first AI robot, Moxie, uses SocialX technology to provide kids ages 5-10 with conversational learning through play. 71% of kids see improved social skills after 1 month with Moxie.