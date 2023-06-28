The Fresh Market Celebrates 41st Birthday

As part of its 41st birthday celebration, The Fresh Market is launching a new product - Birthday in a Box - that contains everything guests need to celebrate friends' and family members' special day! (Photo: The Fresh Market)

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To celebrate 41 years in business, The Fresh Market, Inc. is showcasing its unique products that make it special. From premium meats to fresh seafood, to a wide assortment of the freshest produce, prepared foods, coffee, wine, and bakery and specialty items, the store is a treasure trove for specialty products and events that are unique to The Fresh Market:

Local produce: The company works directly with local farmers and growers to ensure that the fruits and vegetables it offers are of the highest quality and freshness.

Cut-to-order events: The Fresh Market’s expert butchers bring the meat counter to a special table on the sales floor and cut different types of meat to guests’ exact specifications, showcasing in-store theatre and incredible deals on fresh meat and seafood.

Little Big Meals: Easy, delicious, and affordable meal solutions for four.

Market meals kits: Savory, all-in-one meal solutions for two, ready in 20 minutes or less. Each kit features step-by-step instructions and quality ingredients, made fresh daily with ingredients from The Fresh Market’s meat, seafood and produce departments.

Made-in-house guacamole: Made fresh daily with California avocados from The Fresh Market’s produce department.

Famous homemade chicken salad: Made fresh daily with just five ingredients.

Fresh fruit tarts: Made in-house with more than a pound of fresh fruit from the produce department.

Unique loyalty program: Guests are encouraged to sign up and start saving throughout the store with The Fresh Market’s The Ultimate Loyalty Experience that’s free to join and takes seconds! Members of the program can take advantage of a free slice of The Ultimate Birthday Cake during their birthday month, special savings, and more.

To help commemorate the specialty food retailer’s 41st year in business, it’s rolling out a brand new product to help guests with an easy and fun way to plan a birthday celebration. This surprise Birthday in a Box is $49.99, and members of The Ultimate Loyalty Experience will receive $10 off the price! It includes the following items and takes all the hassle out of finding the perfect last-minute gift for a friend or loved one's birthday:

Choice of Lemon Mousse, Strawberry Dream or Triple Chocolate Truffle Cake (6 in.) or Gluten-Free Dark & White Chocolate Layer Cake (16 oz)

Homemade Brand Vanilla Ice Cream (48 oz)

Caspari Confetti Happy Birthday Plates (8 ct)

Caspari Confetti Happy Birthday Cocktail Napkins (20 ct)

Caspari Pastel Candles (20 ct)

Happy Birthday Greeting Card

The Fresh Market Reusable Thermal Tote

The Fresh Market is also celebrating with a special promotion. Running June 28—July 4, 2023, guests who buy $50 or more in gift cards for Macy's, Nordstrom, Sephora, Olive Garden, Starbucks, Victoria’s Secret, Ulta, or Outback Steakhouse will receive a $10 The Fresh Market register coupon to be used on a future purchase, valid for 7 days.

