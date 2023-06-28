Intrials Selects Medidata to Solve Trial Complexity and Gain Competitive Edge

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, is enabling Intrials, a Latin American contract research organization (CRO), to expand its business with Medidata’s Rave CTMS, Rave eTMF, and Rave Site Payments. The agreement, which includes training and support from Medidata Professional Services, helps Intrials advance its offerings in Latin America with the capability to manage more complex trials and attract larger global clients.

“ The technology from Medidata drives our success in bringing new clinical studies to Latin America by automating our workflow and streamlining manual processes,” said Sergio Braga Filho, president of Intrials. “ This is a tremendous opportunity to make our region a showcase for clinical research and the development of therapies to benefit patients.”

Medidata technology will provide Intrials with a collaborative platform for creating and managing trial content, offer near real-time views of trial status, and help the CRO complete trials on time and on budget.

Intrials specializes in recruitment and clinical research across Latin America, with offices in Brazil, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, and Argentina. For nearly 25 years they have worked with global researchers to conduct trials, lead vaccine efficacy research, and support studies on multiple rare diseases.

“ As our sponsors extend their studies in emerging markets in Latin America, they now have a Medidata CRO partner with a growing presence in the region with the same platform they rely on around the world,” said Joan Shaiman, senior vice president Partners at Medidata. “ Our solutions give Intrials a competitive advantage, with efficiencies in trial enrollment, site payments, and trial start-up to serve their customers and bring drugs to market faster.”

Following its successful implementation of Medidata’s trial technology, Intrials will earn Rave EDC certification to further expand its offerings. Once certified, the Intrials team will enjoy greater efficiencies when using Medidata products and services in support of their goals to bring speed and accuracy to clinical trials.

Medidata is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization.

About Medidata

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, creating hope for millions of patients. Medidata helps generate the evidence and insights to help pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk, and optimize outcomes. More than one million registered users across 2,000+ customers and partners access the world's most trusted platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), is headquartered in New York City and has offices around the world to meet the needs of its customers. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE® Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers can redefine the creation, production and life-cycle-management processes of their offer and thus have a meaningful impact to make the world more sustainable. The beauty of the Experience Economy is that it is a human-centered economy for the benefit of all –consumers, patients and citizens. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

