Beekeeper and PredictiveHR Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Innovation and Market Growth

ZURICH & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beekeeper, the leading frontline success system, and PredictiveHR, a renowned human resource consulting services provider, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at fostering innovation, expanding market reach, and delivering enhanced value to customers. Together, the two companies will work to resolve frontline disconnect, improving communication and engagement for frontline teams.

This collaboration brings together the complementary strengths of both organizations, leveraging their collective expertise and resources to capitalize on emerging opportunities to serve customers together. By joining forces, Beekeeper and PredictiveHR aim to achieve the following key objectives:

Accelerate Innovation: Through collaborative research and development efforts, the partnership aims to expedite the development and introduction of groundbreaking solutions that address evolving customer needs and industry challenges, bringing digital transformation to the frontline workforce. This commitment to innovation will pave the way for next-generation products and services that redefine industry standards.

Deliver Customer Value: Customer-centricity lies at the core of this strategic partnership. By pooling their respective expertise and capabilities, Beekeeper and PredictiveHR will deliver comprehensive and integrated solutions that provide exceptional value to customers.

Expand Market Reach: With their combined market presence and distribution channels, Beekeeper and PredictiveHR will significantly expand their geographic footprint and market penetration. By leveraging each other's networks and customer relationships, the partnership will unlock new growth opportunities and reach untapped markets, both domestically and internationally.

"Frontline workers represent 80% of the global workforce. PredictiveHR shares our vision of the massive and urgent need to improve how these teams communicate and collaborate. Companies simply can’t afford to remain disconnected from their workers,” said Kevin McKeown, CRO at Beekeeper. “By combining our expertise with PredictiveHR's deep hospitality and manufacturing industry knowledge, we are confident that we can create unparalleled solutions that will shape the future of the frontline organizations.”

PredictiveHR also expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, with Jamie Troiano, CEO at PredictiveHR, stating, "Teaming up with Beekeeper presents an incredible opportunity to leverage our strengths and combine our efforts towards achieving common goals. Together, we will be well-positioned to meet the evolving demands of our customers and lead the market with cutting-edge solutions."

About Beekeeper:

Beekeeper empowers frontline businesses and their workers with the digital solutions they need to do their best possible work. Founded in 2012, Beekeeper's mobile-first platform was designed and built for desk-less employees who — despite representing 80% of the global workforce — have been chronically underserved when it comes to workplace technology. With Beekeeper's Frontline Success System, companies can automate paper-based processes, communicate with employees in real-time from anywhere, and improve the engagement, productivity, and safety of frontline teams. https://www.beekeeper.io/

About PredictiveHR:

Recently named as one of Inc. 5000’s fastest growing companies, PREDICTIVEHR offers clients of all sizes and industries a complete HR business intelligence solution platform designed to empower HR professionals to make faster, better, more-informed decisions for their modern workforce. By combining expert consulting services with our market-leading technology solutions, we create a turnkey client experience that is unmatched by competitors. PREDICTIVEHR provides the processes, people, and systems you need to grow and succeed.