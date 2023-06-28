Amperity Named 2023 Databricks Built on Partner of the Year

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amperity, the leading enterprise customer data platform (CDP) for consumer brands, today announced it has been awarded the 2023 Built on Partner of the Year Award by Databricks, the Data and AI company. With Databricks and Amperity, brands such as Caleres, a global footwear company, have maximized the value of their customer data, minimized costs, and increased data democratization to generate and send insights to their downstream systems.

The award was presented this week at Databricks’ Data + AI Summit 2023 and underscores the impact Amperity has made in developing Databricks competency and helping to solve their customer data challenges and break into new revenue streams.

“Amperity has enhanced the way brands identify, understand, and connect with their customers by leveraging AI to deliver a comprehensive and actionable Customer 360,” said Steve Sobel, Global Industry Leader for Communications, Media and Entertainment at Databricks. “Amperity plays an important role in our ecosystem as we accelerate our composable CDP practice and help organizations unlock the elusive unified customer profiles to improve marketing performance, fuel accurate customer insights, and enable world-class, real-time customer experiences on the Lakehouse.”

With the rise of the modern data stack, Databricks and Amperity offer a future-proof approach to behavioral data creation, data storage and management, personalization and digital experiences. Amperity applies patented machine learning methods to resolve customer identity and standardize all digital and offline interactions to build a unified customer profile. This enables Amperity to correctly identify every customer so that the data foundation Databricks uses in its predictive models are more accurate and deliver better outcomes.

"We are extremely honored to be recognized as the Built on Partner of the Year by Databricks. Together, we've had the privilege to see the outsized value our joint customers have achieved by composing our unique capabilities together," said Derek Slager, co-founder & CTO at Amperity. “We are excited to continue building on this partnership, applying the latest innovations in generative AI to our unified customer data foundation to drive the next generation of customer personalization and business value."

About Amperity

Amperity delivers the data confidence brands need to unlock growth by truly knowing their customers. With Amperity, brands can build a first-party data foundation to fuel customer acquisition and retention, personalize experiences that build loyalty, and manage privacy compliance. Using patented AI and ML methods, Amperity stitches together all customer interactions to build a unified view that seamlessly connects to marketing and technology tools. More than 400 brands worldwide rely on Amperity to turn data into business value, including Alaska Airlines, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Endeavour Drinks, Planet Fitness, Seattle Sounders FC, Under Armour and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit amperity.com or follow us on Linkedin, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.