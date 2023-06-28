ATREG Successfully Assists Elmos Semiconductor SE with the Sale of its 200mm Wafer Fab in Dortmund, Germany

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ATREG, Inc., the premier global firm in the semiconductor industry for initiating, brokering, and executing the exchange of advanced technology cleanroom manufacturing assets, announced today that it has successfully advised Elmos Semiconductor SE on the sale of its 200mm wafer fab located in Dortmund, Germany to Littelfuse, Inc., a diversified, industrial technology manufacturing company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Elmos has entered into a definitive agreement with Littelfuse for a total purchase price of approximately 93 million Euro for the Dortmund wafer fab. In addition, Elmos and Littelfuse have agreed to enter into a defined multi-year capacity sharing arrangement with an initial term lasting through 2029, with Elmos buying defined volumes of wafers produced at the fab.

“The ATREG team has been instrumental in bringing the right caliber of global buyers to the table and demonstrated the persistence needed in achieving a transaction that met all of our business objectives,” explains Elmos CEO Dr. Arne Schneider. “The sale of this wafer fab is an important structural alignment to our strategy, and over time, also brings new products and technologies to the Dortmund wafer fab and its workforce. We greatly appreciate ATREG’s long-term partnership and strong industry relationships that have enabled us to get to this successful outcome with Littelfuse.”

“This transaction is positive for both Elmos and Littelfuse, and at a time when global demand for 200mm wafer fab equipment and capacity is at an all-time high,” adds Stephen Rothrock, founder, president and CEO of ATREG. “We are very pleased to have played a pivotal role in this transaction by providing strategic guidance and comprehensive advisory services.”

