CoreLogic Expands Accessibility of Data, Analytics, and Insights through Integration with Databricks Marketplace

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreLogic®, a leader in global property information, analytics, and data-enabled solutions, has announced its integration with Databricks Marketplace, a move that significantly expands the accessibility of CoreLogic's comprehensive datasets and analytics tools. This strategic collaboration amplifies CoreLogic’s commitment to meet clients in their world, in their cloud, and within their tech stack allowing a wider range of real estate, insurance and mortgage professionals to directly incorporate CoreLogic's data and insights into their existing workflows. This results in quicker and more impactful decision-making capabilities and improved business performance.

By leveraging CoreLogic’s solutions within the Databricks platform, users can easily identify and visualize use cases for each product, highlighting the potential and enhancing understanding of how data connects to solutions and provides answers. Built natively within the Databricks Lakehouse Apps suite, it serves as a launchpad and enables them to start their journeys as soon as they engage with the product. Existing Databricks clients can now access CoreLogic’s comprehensive property data and integrate it with their existing workflows, facilitating a smoother and more efficient analysis process. All of this occurs without the data ever leaving the customer’s instance, which brings an uncompromising level of security, privacy and compliance.

"This strategic integration with Databricks enables industry professionals to leverage our comprehensive datasets and powerful analytics tools in a streamlined manner. By bringing our property-level insights to the fingertips of data scientists, analysts and decision-makers, we are empowering them to manage risk effectively and unlock new opportunities for growth," said Brian Battaglia, executive, Property Intelligence Solutions for CoreLogic.

Databricks is thrilled to welcome CoreLogic to Databricks Marketplace as a launch partner. As a market leading provider of broad and deep property data, including Climate Risk Analytics, CoreLogic is enabling our mutual customers, and prospects, to derive needle moving, portfolio-centric insights faster than ever before leveraging the power of the Lakehouse," said Michael Hartman, EVP Financial Services at Databricks.

CoreLogic's offerings on Databricks Marketplace encompass an extensive array of data and analytics services, including Climate Risk Analytics, MLS Listings, Real Estate Analytics, Rent Amount Model, Automated Valuation Models (AVMs), Neighborhood Characteristics, Liens, Property Characteristics, Mortgage Transactions and Building Permits. This rich collection of data allows users to gain a holistic understanding of the property market, enabling them to make well-informed decisions and gain a competitive edge.

Brian Battaglia will be speaking at the Data + AI Summit by Databricks on “The Future of Data Sharing ad Collaboration: A Perspective from Industry Leaders” panel on Thursday, June 29 2:30 PM PT.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic is a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider. The company’s combined data from public, contributory and proprietary sources include over 4.5 billion records spanning more than 50 years, providing detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information. The markets CoreLogic serves include real estate and mortgage finance, insurance, capital markets, and the public sector. CoreLogic delivers value to clients through unique data, analytics, workflow technology, advisory and managed services. Clients rely on CoreLogic to help identify and manage growth opportunities, improve performance and mitigate risk. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., CoreLogic operates in North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

CORELOGIC and the CoreLogic logo are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.