Zayo Delivers Industry-First Offering with Instant Pricing Tool for Dedicated Internet Access Through Inflect

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., a leading global communications infrastructure provider, has announced the roll-out of its industry-first Instant Pricing offering for Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) service through Inflect, the world’s leading marketplace for buyers and sellers of digital infrastructure.

Zayo is now the first and only provider to offer Instant Pricing through Inflect’s newly introduced Quote Tool, a near real-time procurement tool of network services. This allows Zayo customers to immediately see and compare terms for DIA such as access speed and contract length and instantly initiate the contracting process.

Traditional quoting processes for network services can take days or even weeks due to manual quoting reviews and approvals. Zayo’s Instant Pricing automates this process by connecting customers to Zayo services directly through an API integration with Zayo’s Tranzact platform, significantly reducing service delivery times.

“We’ve heard directly from customers that lengthy pricing turnaround times make it hard for them to achieve their business goals. At Zayo, our goal is to be easy to do business with, and part of that is providing a streamlined digital experience for customers that significantly reduces lead time,” said Brian Daniels, Chief Sales Officer and Channel Leader at Zayo. “Inflect shares that vision and we are proud to jointly work with them to bring a unique and simplified experience to market. We intend to continuously add to this offering and broaden quotable products and locations.”

This new offering is a result of the ongoing collaboration between Zayo and Inflect. It’s driven by a shared goal to make the infrastructure procurement process simpler and enhance the experience for Zayo customers and partners.

“We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with Zayo,” said Mike Nguyen, CEO at Inflect. “We couldn't be more excited about driving innovation and revolutionizing the way businesses procure digital infrastructure. Our commitment to simplifying the buying process will equip businesses with the game-changing tools they need to thrive in today's dynamic landscape.”

Zayo will be rolling out additional Instant Pricing services through the Inflect Quote Tool over the next several months. To learn more, visit: https://inflect.com/quote-tool.

About Zayo

For more than 15 years, Zayo has empowered some of the world’s largest and most innovative companies to connect what’s next for their business. Zayo’s future-ready network spans over 16.5 million fiber miles and 141,000 route miles. Zayo’s tailored connectivity and edge solutions enable carriers, cloud providers, data centers, schools, and enterprises to deliver exceptional experiences, from core to cloud to edge. Discover how Zayo connects what’s next at www.zayo.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Inflect

Inflect is a leading platform for buying and selling digital infrastructure, simplifying the process of discovering, sourcing, and provisioning colocation, network, and cloud services. By leveraging its comprehensive and interconnected marketplace, Inflect empowers businesses to optimize their digital infrastructure strategies. To learn more, visit inflect.com.