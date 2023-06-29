The UCReport Lands Exclusive Partnership With MileSplit USA to Provide College Coaches an Enhanced Evaluation Platform

ANDOVER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The UCReport, college football’s premier scouting database, has partnered with MileSplit USA, the nation’s leading network for high school track & field, to enhance football player data offerings in the recruiting process.

Founded in 2017, the UCReport has changed the game for college football recruiting, providing an all-encompassing database with the most in-depth player intel in the industry which allows college staff to make the most accurate evaluation in today’s accelerated recruiting calendar.

Housing over 16,000 active high school profiles, a coach exploring the database can expect a prospect player report to consist of 150+ data fields, verified combine test results and scouting videos from the UCReport’s proprietary events.

With two of the most sought-after testing results in the game being speed and explosiveness, partnering with MileSplit USA will enhance the recruiting experience for athletes and college coaches alike.

"Like UCReport in the football recruiting space, MileSplit USA is considered the authority on verified high school track & field data,” said Billy Tucker, Director of UCReport. “We understand the importance of predictive analysis on performance metrics serving 68 out of 69 Power 5 programs. This new exclusive partnership will allow our 100+ clients to compare speed and explosiveness metrics from our proprietary camps combined with in-depth track & field measurements for enhanced evaluation. We are very excited to create next-level analysis from this platform and continue to be the leader in the football recruiting space."

"We are thrilled to partner with UCReport, the undisputed market leader for football recruiting,” said FloSports Director of Data Acquistion Alonso Rodriguez. “With the help of MileSplit's robust performance database, we will provide a comprehensive resource that recognizes the dedication and versatility of multi-sport athletes. Our partnership will redefine how athletes are evaluated and open doors to exciting opportunities in their athletic journeys."

The UCReport is powered by 3STEP Sports, the nation’s largest and most impactful youth sports club and event operator, while MileSplit USA is powered by FloSports, a world-class sports media company that provides athletes and fans with live event coverage, breaking news, highlights, stats, rankings, and team/player profiles.

ABOUT 3STEP SPORTS

3STEP SPORTS LLC is the industry leader for youth sports clubs and events in the country, impacting 1.1+ million athletes from all 50 states across nine different sports. With a mission to be the leading and most dependable platform for all athletes to live out their passions, 3STEP has reimagined youth sports by providing access to top-tier coaching, nationally-ranked events, best-in-class facilities and premier media content to all athletes.

To learn more about 3STEP Sports, go to www.threestep.com