Thompson Street Capital Partners Platform BCM One Acquires Pure IP; Ninth Add-on Acquisition

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP), a private equity firm based in St. Louis, announced today its portfolio company BCM One has acquired Pure IP, a global provider of cloud-based voice services via Microsoft Teams, Cisco, Webex and Zoom. Pure IP, headquartered in London with additional operations in New Zealand and the United States, offers fully compliant PSTN replacement services in 47 countries and number availability in 137 countries. Acuity Advisors, a leading European independent M&A advisor to the mid-market technology sector, and Q Advisors, a global TMT investment banking boutique, acted as co-financial advisors to Pure IP. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition of Pure IP will expand BCM One’s NextGen Communications portfolio to serve global businesses with enterprise-grade cloud-based voice for Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex and Zoom. Furthermore, Pure IP, with offices in London, Auckland, and San Francisco, expands BCM One’s domestic footprint while establishing key office locations with the ability to service western Europe as well as the Asia-Pacific regions.

Geoff Bloss, BCM One’s CEO said, “Pure IP’s expertise migrating enterprise customers from PBX and UCaaS platforms to next-generation platforms including Microsoft Teams, Cisco and Zoom are a perfect complement to the BCM One portfolio. The global infrastructure and flexibility to design solutions from leading providers reinforces our leadership position as a NextGen Communications and Managed Services provider. Additionally, Pure IP’s international footprint enables us to extend our platform of services to customers worldwide.”

Brian Kornmann, Managing Director at TSCP said, “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Pure IP as the second deal of BCM One under the ownership of TSCP’s Continuation Fund. A key strategy for BCM One, from our initial partnership in 2019, was to grow the business internationally and to expand our services to include enterprise customers. Our investment in Pure IP achieves both while further strengthening BCM One’s service offering with key partners including Zoom, Microsoft and Cisco. BCM One continues to explore opportunities which provide for inorganic scale and growth through key product, customer, and geographical growth.”

About BCM One

Founded in 1992, BCM One (www.bcmone.com) is a leading managed solutions provider offering businesses a one-stop shop for integrated technology needs. Now serving more than 37,000 customers worldwide, BCM One offers a variety of solutions supporting businesses’ critical network infrastructure – unified communications, SIP Trunking and UCaaS services, SDWAN, cloud, security, and connectivity solutions.

About Thompson Street Capital Partners

Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP) is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on investing in founder-led middle market businesses. We have acquired more than 200 companies in the Life Sciences & Healthcare Services, Software & Technology and Business Services & Consumer Products sectors and have managed more than $4.5 billion since being founded in 2000. TSCP partners with management teams to increase value by accelerating growth, both organically and via complementary acquisitions.