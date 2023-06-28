Verséa Health and iRemedy Announce Strategic Joint Venture

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verséa Health, Inc. a leading provider of diagnostics and medical supplies for urgent care centers, and iRemedy Healthcare Companies, Inc. (“iRemedy” or “the Company”), a pioneer in the medical supply ecommerce industry, are pleased to announce a strategic joint venture aimed at providing an integrated ecosystem of services designed uniquely to serve and enable the continued growth of urgent care facilities nationwide.

The venture aims to address inefficiencies in the procurement process, bringing a much-needed solution to urgent care providers. The collaboration will leverage iRemedy's industry-leading procurement technology and Verséa's deep understanding of the urgent care sector to deliver a specialized platform that simplifies, streamlines, and enhances the supply purchasing process. Additionally, the platform will provide an expanded ecosystem of services such as tailored content and CME programs designed to support urgent care operations and their continued expansion of locations and service offerings.

Tony Paquin, CEO of iRemedy, commented, “This partnership with Verséa is a significant step forward in our commitment to revolutionize the healthcare supply chain. By combining our respective strengths, we're confident that our new platform will significantly improve the procurement process, allowing urgent care providers to focus more on their primary mission - patient care.”

Sean Fetcho, CEO of Verséa Health, added, “Verséa Health was born from a desire to transform healthcare to improve quality and access to care, and we believe urgent care centers are on the frontlines of much of that change. We've seen firsthand the challenges faced by urgent care centers, who are often overlooked or misunderstood by the traditional distributors, when looking for services or procuring medical supplies. Partnering with iRemedy and utilizing their robust ecommerce infrastructure allows us to deliver a seamless, efficient, and effective solution. This collaboration is a testament to Versea's commitment to supporting urgent care centers with innovative, practical solutions.”

Further details of the new platform, including its official launch date, will be announced in due course. For more information about this joint venture, please contact James Olin at 207-604-4411 or jolin@versea.com.

About Verséa Health, Inc.

Verséa Health, Inc. (“Verséa”), headquartered in Tampa, FL, is a transformative healthcare company founded by experienced business executives and guided by an Advisory Board comprised of leading academic and multidisciplinary clinical medical advisors. Through strategic industry partnerships and proprietary research and development, the company delivers innovative, high-value diagnostic and therapeutic solutions to help improve healthcare quality and access. To learn more, visit: www.versea.com.

About The iRemedy Healthcare Companies

iRemedy is a trusted and reliable partner for acquiring medical supplies. They service over 10,000 healthcare provider clients nationwide. iRemedy guarantees access to verified supplies by sourcing directly from established manufacturers and distributors around the world. Their industry-leading technology and group purchasing power enable transparency and competition, driving consistently low pricing for customers every day. iRemedy is headquartered in Stuart, Florida and has offices in New York, California and Washington, and a distribution center in Florida. For more information, please visit https://iRemedy.com.