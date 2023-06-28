Chicagoans March Against Hate (WTPMarch.org)

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chicagoans will host a regional We The People march on Thursday, June 29 in solidarity with a growing national We The People movement and coalition of more than 50 organizations fighting for people of color, women, LGBTQ+ communities, Jewish people, social justice, gun control, and more.

The Chicago march (one of six WTP regional marches) is a way for people to participate locally in speaking out against the close to 1,000 bills lawmakers and legislatures are introducing nationwide that threaten basic freedoms and aim to roll back 70 years of progress. The We The People National March takes place Sunday, July 2nd in Ft Lauderdale, FL.

WHAT: We The People CHICAGO advocacy march WHO: Chicagoans march in solidarity with the We the People National March WHERE: The Daley Center (50 W. Washington St, Chicago, IL 60602) WHEN: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 11:00 am EDT

More than 15 high-profile and celebrity We The People Ambassadors have endorsed the We The People National March. Iconic labor leader and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta, legendary actress and choreographer Debbie Allen, Parkland survivor and gun control activist David Hogg, trailblazing hip hop artist Trina, national political and civil rights figure Marc Morial, and leading HIV/AIDS and social justice advocate Michael Weinstein are among the Ambassadors expected to attend the Florida march in person.

As authoritarian lawmakers and legislatures seek to criminalize immigrants, sexuality, gender expression, Blackness, homelessness, religious freedom, and the teaching of vital history, this country never has seen such a blatant abuse of power against virtually every group of people at the same time. We The People is a movement composed of advocates, mobilizers, and community leaders who are tired of being told what books they can read, what words they can or can’t say, how they can express themselves, and what they can do with their own bodies. Basic constitutional rights are under attack, and We The People cannot stay silent.

