Tagger Media Launches 2023 Alcoholic Beverage Influencer Index for Winter & Spring Seasons

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tagger Media, the global technology leader powering influencer marketing and social intelligence, today releases its Alcoholic Beverage Influencer Marketing Index, which identifies trends in influencer marketing for the 2023 Winter and Spring months.

The Index reveals that influencer marketing efforts are a dominant strategy for beverage brands. More than 25,500 influencers shared 168,000 posts promoting alcoholic beverages. With this volume of posts, it can be hard for companies to stand out. This study aims to highlight today's trends and opportunities for brands to gain traction through influencer partnerships.

“While it’s clear that influencers are a prominent strategy for alcoholic beverage brands, it’s critical that companies understand the unique challenges and opportunities of the space today,” said Dave Dickman, CEO at Tagger Media. “With stringent requirements and responsible drinking guidelines, marketing teams are navigating a variety of considerations that can impact their campaigns. Our team partners with brands to help find the best way forward and identify a strategy that aligns with their goals and what audiences resonate with today – this latest Index is a continuation of our commitment to helping companies find success in the influencer marketing space.”

The State of Influencer Marketing for Alcoholic Beverage Brands

Leveraging Tagger’s social intelligence engine, Signals, the Alcoholic Beverage Influencer Index looks at the overall performance of influencer content from January 1, 2023, through May 31, 2023.

Overall, influencer posts mentioning alcoholic beverages had an average engagement rate of 1.14% per post, with an estimated 1.65 billion viewers of this content. While this gives a high-level look at the amount of people engaging with content, here are deeper insights into performance:

TikTok on Top : While Instagram and Facebook saw the largest number of alcoholic beverage-centric posts, the clear platform winner is TikTok, with an impressive engagement rate of 4.06%. It should be noted that TikTok prohibits content creators from paid promotion of alcoholic beverages, and assumes this engagement rate solely applies to organic posts.

: While Instagram and Facebook saw the largest number of alcoholic beverage-centric posts, the clear platform winner is TikTok, with an impressive engagement rate of 4.06%. It should be noted that TikTok prohibits content creators from paid promotion of alcoholic beverages, and assumes this engagement rate solely applies to organic posts. Win with Snackable Content: TikTok Videos and Instagram Reels have the highest engagement rate and represent an impactful way to reach target audiences. It’s clear that short-form videos are a worthwhile investment for brands.

TikTok Videos and Instagram Reels have the highest engagement rate and represent an impactful way to reach target audiences. It’s clear that short-form videos are a worthwhile investment for brands. Millennial Women Are Largest Audience : Millennials and women are the most engaged followers when it comes to alcoholic beverage posts from influencers. Those between the ages of 25 to 29 represent the largest portion of the audience, at 20%.

“Navigating influencer marketing can be difficult for brands, especially in the alcoholic beverage industry,” noted Dickman. “This data shows how brands can gain momentum and traction through insight-driven strategies. Brands that leverage the Tagger platform, like E. & J. Gallo Winery, have an edge on their competition as they can quickly understand performance and pivot to meet their audience where they are.”

For Tagger Media’s full Alcoholic Beverage Influencer Index, visit: https://www.taggermedia.com/research/global-industry-report-alcohol-index-q1-2023.

