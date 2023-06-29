Operation Homefront to distribute 30,000 backpacks full of school supplies to military families nationwide

CHESAPEAKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National nonprofit Operation Homefront is kicking off their 16th annual Back-to-School Brigade® program to support thousands of military families during a difficult time of the year. Our nation’s military families often face deployments, and the summer frequently brings relocations and the challenge of adjusting to new communities. Operation Homefront’s program reduces the financial burden of purchasing school supplies and provides local communities an opportunity to thank military families for all they do to protect the freedoms we, as Americans, enjoy daily.

Operation Homefront will provide backpacks filled with essential school supplies to 30,000 military children across the country this year, hoping to reach a major milestone, distributing its 550,000th backpack to a military child since the program launched in 2008, saving military families more than $60 million to date.

“Many of our military families continue to face a variety of financial hardships as they work to protect our nation and the freedoms we enjoy daily,” said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr., President and CEO of Operation Homefront. “Thanks to like-minded partners like Dollar Tree and its loyal customers and Southern New Hampshire University, we will not only be able to help this special group of our fellow citizens during the financially stressful back to school season, but we will be able to ensure our military children have the resources they need to succeed at school.”

Southern New Hampshire University, whose mission is to make high-quality education more accessible and affordable for everyone, is the lead investor in this year’s Back-to-School Brigade® and has supported Operation Homefront since 2014.

“SNHU is proud to partner with Operation Homefront to help reduce barriers and create opportunities for military spouses and their families,” said Jeremy Owens AVP of University Partnerships, SNHU. “Military families make many sacrifices in their service, and it is vital that they get the support they need to make sure their children have access to school supplies to be able to focus on their studies.”

The school supplies that Operation Homefront will distribute at more than 120 events across the country are thanks to contributions from Dollar Tree and their customers. Beginning July 5 and running through August 4, customers can donate supplies to the Back-to-School Brigade® program at more than 8,000 participating Dollar Tree locations nationwide.

Dollar Tree is a longtime advocate of military families. Since their partnership with Operation Homefront began in 2006, Dollar Tree and its generous customers have provided millions of dollars in cash and in-kind to the nonprofit’s recurring support programs.

”We are honored to once again partner with Operation Homefront – and our generous customers – to set up military families for success in this back-to-school season,” said Kristin Tetreault, Chief Communications Officer for Dollar Tree. “Our customers and associates truly look forward to giving back to those who give so much for our country.”

Additional partners supporting Operation Homefront’s Back-to-School Brigade® at events around the country include CSX and Kellogg’s. For more information about the Back-to-School Brigade®, visit https://operationhomefront.org/back-to-school-brigade/

About Operation Homefront: Operation Homefront has served America’s military families for 20+ years. Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 88 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America’s military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

About Southern New Hampshire University: Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with a 90-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 180,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as one of the “Most Innovative" regional universities by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.

About Dollar Tree: Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 16,419 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of April 29, 2023. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com.

