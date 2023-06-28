Amadeus and Emburse to Simplify Travel and Expense for Global Enterprises with Strategic Partnership

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading travel technology company Amadeus and Emburse, the global leader in spend optimization, are joining forces through a strategic partnership to better address the business travel demands of global enterprises. The partnership will ensure a seamless experience from trip planning and booking, through to expense reporting, reconciliation, reimbursements and spend analytics.

This relationship delivers more choice to enterprises that are looking for an integrated suite of modern, sophisticated travel spend management tools, without having to compromise on quality by being tied to a single vendor.

Amadeus and Emburse can now deliver a fully integrated solution to new customers, as well as offering each other’s solutions to current customers. Amadeus will promote Emburse Chrome River as a recommended integrated expense management offering to corporations in the United States and specific markets in Europe (UK, Scandinavia and Benelux), while Emburse will add Cytric Travel and Cytric Easy for Microsoft Teams to its portfolio of travel spend optimization solutions.

“Emburse and Amadeus have had data integrations for some time, and we share a number of high-profile customers, but with this partnership, we’re really taking things to the next level,” said Eric Friedrichsen, CEO of Emburse. “The two companies offer a number of complementary solutions that span the entire business travel journey. This relationship enables us to empower global enterprises with state-of-the-art tools that offer greater simplicity for their end-users, while creating value for the enterprise through greater visibility and more efficient travel spending.”

Through the global reach of this partnership and their commitment to innovation, Amadeus Cytric Solutions and Emburse can now offer a compelling alternative that not only meets the travel and expense (T&E) requirements of global enterprises with complex travel programs but also elevates the impact to a global business through the enablement of travel analytics, travel companion apps and integrated card programs.

“This partnership enables us to go beyond managing travel booking and expense. By leveraging our two companies’ complementary strengths, we are greatly enhancing the traveler’s digital and mobile experience and corporations’ travel spend and policy management throughout the entire travel journey. All of this will enable corporations to optimize their travel spend in terms of cost, carbon emission and productivity collaboration,” said Rudy Daniello, Executive Vice President, Amadeus Cytric Solutions.

The two companies will continue working together to collaborate and innovate in building end to end spend management.

