EAH Housing Continues Growth Period, Welcomes Two New Vice Presidents as it Continues to Ramp Up Development

SAN RAFAEL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EAH Housing, one of the largest and most respected nonprofit housing development and management organizations in the western United States, announced the addition of Katherine Fleming and Karim Sultan to its executive leadership team today. The two affordable housing veterans will serve as Senior Vice President of Portfolio and Vice President of Operations and Corporate Governance, respectively.

EAH Housing is doubling down on its people-first commitment in 2023, with plans to break ground and deliver units across more than 31 communities in California and Hawai’i over the coming years. These new executives underscore the aggressive growth EAH Housing has planned in the near term.

With extensive backgrounds in the affordable housing industry, Fleming and Sultan will help support EAH Housing as it works toward delivering more units over the next five years than over the last 25.

“At EAH Housing, we are proud to boast a team that is second to none,” said Laura Hall, President and CEO of EAH Housing. “As our organization continues to grow and increase its development pipeline, building out our business functions with seasoned executives who will help extend our reputation as a leading affordable housing development and management nonprofit is important. We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Katherine and Karim to the team and look forward to their contributions to help us grow as an organization and continue to provide housing to those most in need.”

Fleming joins EAH Housing with over 25 years of experience as an asset management executive for BRIDGE Housing, RBC Capital Markets, and Resources for Community Development. She will work to continue building and strengthening both the asset management and compliance departments while also managing EAH Housing’s entire portfolio in the context of its growth plans and development pipeline to position the company for success.

“I was really drawn to the history of EAH Housing, how it was created 55 years ago in response to the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and then grew from being very regional to encompassing the entire state of California, and Hawaii,” said Fleming. “I admire the organization’s core values, strong growth plans, and the passion people have here. I look forward to helping to continue fostering this environment while ensuring the organization makes strategic decisions around its mission-driven properties and the new properties coming in to drive continued growth and success.”

Fleming was named a Young Leader by Affordable Housing Finance Magazine and has received the Asset Manager of the Year Award from the Consortium for Housing Asset Managers (CHAM). Fleming also serves on the conference planning committee each year for CHAM.

Sultan joins EAH Housing with experience in nonprofit and for-profit affordable housing sectors. Most recently, Sultan served as COO at East Bay Asian Local Development Corporation (EBALDC), where he was responsible for directly supervising the property management, asset management, human resources, IT, and administration departments. With over 16 years of experience serving the affordable housing industry, Sutan has demonstrated success in the type of long-term enterprise account management needed to support EAH Housing’s unique needs.

“EAH Housing is already a substantially large organization, and I was impressed with how the organization wants to continue to grow and build out its infrastructure for the future,” said Sultan. “I’m looking forward to helping EAH Housing manage this growth, taking a 10,000-foot view of how the whole organization grows – from strategic planning, budgeting, identifying key risk areas, and more – to build a more resilient company primed for continuous success.”

Sultan serves as a board member for NPH Northern California, and on several finance and audit committees. He also was one of the very first supporters of the Bay Area Housing Internship Program (BAHIP), an internship program that trains new developers out of college and pairs them with different nonprofits throughout the industry to provide hands-on experience to emerging young talent.

About EAH Housing

EAH Housing is a nonprofit corporation with a mission to expand the range of opportunities for all by developing, managing, and promoting quality affordable housing and diverse communities. Established in 1968, EAH Housing has become one of the largest and most respected nonprofit housing development and management organizations in the Western United States with over 750 employees, and plays a leadership role in local, regional, and national housing advocacy efforts.

Starting from grass-roots origins in response to the death of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., EAH Housing now serves over 25,000 low-income families, seniors, veterans, formerly unhoused individuals, people with special needs, transitional age youth (TAY), artists, farm workers, and students across more than 240 communities in California and Hawai’i. Combining award-winning design, innovative onsite services, and a commitment to people, EAH Housing reflects the distinctive personality of each community.