CORRECTING and REPLACING Honoring a patron painter and charitable NBA coach at St. Jude Spirit of the Dream

From the canvas to the court, two philanthropists with Memphis ties to be honored for outstanding achievements in advancing lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Spirit of the Dream presented by W&T Contracting Corporation has selected this year’s honorees for its highest accolade: the St. Jude Spirit of the Dream award. The event, to be held Saturday, Sept. 23 at The Guest House at Graceland, brings Memphians together to celebrate the achievements of African Americans who embody the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® and its founder Danny Thomas who believed that no child, regardless of race, should die in the dawn of life.

The eighth annual St. Jude Spirit of the Dream will honor international artist Derek Fordjour and former National Basketball Association (NBA) player and Memphis Grizzlies coach and philanthropist, Lionel Hollins.

Lionel Hollins: Born in Arkansas City, Kansas, Hollins was raised by his grandmother and began his illustrious career as a 1975 NBA Draft pick by the Portland Trail Blazers. He earned a spot on the 1976 All-Rookie First team and went on to win an NBA Championship in 1977. With over 40 years of coaching experience, he has coached on all levels and is a well-respected coach and developer of players on and off the court. During his time with the Memphis Grizzlies, he became the winningest coach in franchise history with an improved record each season. Hollins mentored youth at Grizzlies Prep and the Nexus Leadership Program, and created Lionel Hollins Charities (LHC) to further his passion for giving back. Through the charity he raised funds to provide backpacks, supplies, and uniforms to underprivileged students, set up a mentoring program, donated bikes and books to children, and helped start a community garden to promote healthy eating habits. He is an ambassador for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and has raised thousands of dollars for the organization.

Past honorees include:

Dr. Rudolph Jackson, (St. Jude Legacy Award) one of the first Black doctors at St. Jude.

The city of Memphis, honored in its bicentennial year for its continued dedication to St. Jude patients.

Dr. Sian Proctor, an accomplished civilian astronaut, pilot, advocate for women of color in the space industry, entrepreneur, and professor of American geology.

Dr. Patricia Adams-Graves, professor in the hematology/oncology division at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

Emily Greer, (St. Jude Legacy Award) a 30-year executive leader, most recently as Chief Administrative Officer for ALSAC.

All event proceeds benefit St. Jude, where families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. To learn more and donate, visit stjude.org/spiritofthedream.

