More Than Ever Is More Than Just a Theme at the NCTC-ACA Connects Independent Show

WASHINGTON & OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) and ACA Connects (ACAC) will host and sponsor the 18th annual Independent Show (TIS) presented by Plume on July 30–August 2 at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“This year, we have more booths, more sessions, more opportunities to network, more fun and simply more than ever,” said Lou Borrelli, CEO of NCTC. “We have spent the past year building innovative programs allowing our members to increase their service offerings.”

Among the hot topics covered in the only industry trade show where programmers and tech vendors come together to meet with NCTC and ACAC members will be the recently announced Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) agreement. Offering mobile phone service is the newest and most exciting connectivity service to be introduced. Other hot topics include how members can manage their share of the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) billions, which Congress is investing across the country to increase connectivity and close the digital divide.

“The Independent Show is a major industry event, and this year’s is no exception. It is one of the highlights of our community that no one will want to miss,” said ACA Connects’ President and CEO Grant Spellmeyer. “Our program will explore key issues facing our industry, including how to meet the changing face of Congress and more effectively tell our story in state capitals and much more.”

This is the only family-focused show for the industry. Monday night’s party, for example, is a takeover of U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the NFL Vikings, where fans will play on the field, party in the suites and feel like an NFL pro.

Other highlights include entertainment by Paramount comedian Orlando Leyba; a guided tour of Paisley Park, the home of music icon Prince; and an excursion to Mall of America, where attendees can visit Minnesota’s largest Aquarium featuring a 360-degree ocean tunnel, and the first indoor Nickelodeon theme park in the U.S.

TIS will feature keynote speeches from Retired Rear Admiral and Top Gun Pilot Michael Manazir; Andrew Zimmern, the James Beard Award-winning chef and TV personality who seemingly eats anything; Jason Dorsey, named by Adweek as the research guru, who will discuss how to future-proof your organization; Evan Shapiro, a renowned comedy producer known for the IFC series Portlandia; and Jasmine Roth, designer and HGTV television host.

TIS brings together NCTC and ACAC members, consisting of broadband, telco, cable, municipal and electric cooperative members from across the U.S. and Canada to hear expert speakers and panels, network with the best and brightest industry leaders, and explore the expansive vendor exhibit floor featuring the latest products and technologies that are transforming the industry.

The invitation-only event over four days will have even more sessions, speakers, roundtables, exhibitors and exciting activities for the whole family. In addition to more opportunities to meet fellow members and learn about the latest industry trends, attendees will gain invaluable insights from discussions covering topics relevant to important decisions operators will face in the next five years, providing practical advice from ACAC leaders on how to prepare for emerging challenges facing the fast-changing video and broadband landscape today.

“The industry is continually transforming, and this year’s Independent Show will provide even more resources and information to our members to utilize in their businesses, so they can also do more than ever before,” Borrelli added. “With dynamic speakers and informative panels, as well as exciting events and activities, Minneapolis will surprise you with all it has to offer!”

TIS is expected to bring together more than a 1,000 NCTC and ACAC members and exhibitors.

About NCTC

The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) was founded as a not-for-profit with one mission: to help members competitively acquire the video programming and vital technologies needed to offer world class services that define their communities’ infrastructure with vision, value and purpose. NCTC makes purchasing and implementation easy and affordable for its 700+ independent communications service providers who connect one third of all households and businesses throughout North America and U.S. territories. Going beyond significant cost savings, the organization helps members unlock new revenue through emerging technologies, best practices and new ideas ensuring the profitability, competitive stature and long-term sustainability of its member companies. For nearly 40 years, NCTC has been actively engaged in helping network providers and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape. For more information, visit: www.nctconline.org

About ACA Connects: America’s Communications Association

Based in Pittsburgh, ACA Connects is a trade organization representing more than 500 smaller and medium-sized, independent companies that provide broadband, phone and video services covering about 23 million households, six million of which are located in rural and smaller suburban markets across America. Through active participation in the regulatory and legislative process in Washington, D.C., ACA Connects’ Members work together to advance the interests of their customers and ensure the future competitiveness and viability of their businesses. For more information, visit: http://www.ACAConnects.org