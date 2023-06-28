The Colorado Community College System Reaffirms Commitment to YuJa with Five-Year Contract Renewal for 13 Institutions That Serve Over 114,000 Students

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) has bolstered its commitment to providing high-quality, collaborative, and engaging learning experiences with a five-year extension of its license to use the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform. CCCS has 13 institutions with over 35 locations across the state and educates more than 114,000 students each year.

This is the system’s second five-year commitment. Initially, system leaders were looking for a centralized video content management system (VCMS) that is user friendly and provides robust features that can be managed at an individual institution level. In addition to a VCMS, YuJa’s comprehensive video platform provides instructors and students with interactive video recording and editing capabilities, live streaming, auto-captioning, video quizzing, analytics, gradebook integration, device compatibility and more. The Video Platform integrates with D2L Brightspace, the learning management system used systemwide.

“The Colorado Community College System has used YuJa extensively over the past several years, and we’re excited to continue this partnership for another five years,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “System leaders have leveraged the innovation within YuJa’s Video Platform, including an umbrella system infrastructure that enables centrally-managed IT departments to manage a state deployment and provide sub-admins at each institution with management capabilities.”

“As a community college system, we serve a diverse population of students who come from all walks of life. It’s important to have a video content management system that makes it simple for instructors and students to deliver and consume media in a way that makes sense for them,” said Dr. Tina Parscal, Associate Vice Chancellor for CCCOnline and Academic Affairs. “Our institutions have been using the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform for years, and we know it’s part of our success in delivering collaborative, engaging synchronous and asynchronous learning experiences.

Colleges in the system include: Arapahoe Community College, Community College of Aurora, Community College of Denver, Colorado Northwestern Community College, Front Range Community College, Lamar Community College, Morgan Community College, Northeastern Junior College, Otero College, Pueblo Community College, Pikes Peak State College, Red Rocks Community College, and Trinidad State College. Colorado Community College System Online also utilizes the Video Platform.

ABOUT THE COLORADO COMMUNITY COLLEGE SYSTEM

The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) is the state’s largest system of higher education. Made up of 13 unique colleges with 35 locations across the state, CCCS institutions educate more than 114,000 students every year through concurrent enrollment, career and technical education (CTE), certificate programs, transfer programs, associate and bachelors degree programs, one master's degree program, and customized employer training.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.