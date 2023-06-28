UCare Hires Former KanCare Director for Market Expansion

KANSAS CITY, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UCare, a leading independent, nonprofit health plan, today announced the appointment of former Kansas Medicaid Director Jon Hamdorf to its new role of Market President. Born and raised in the Midwest, Hamdorf is leveraging more than a decade of public health plan leadership experience in Kansas to drive UCare’s bid for a 2025 Kansas Medicaid contract.

“I’m thrilled to lead the UCare team in Kansas and help fulfill our health plan’s mission of improving health through innovative services and partnerships across communities,” said Hamdorf. As a health plan with deep experience serving Medicaid members, the nonprofit organization is well positioned to partner with the State of Kansas, Kansas health care providers and community-based organizations to bring its community-focused approach to KanCare members across the Sunflower State. UCare can offer a local health plan that addresses the needs of Kansans, eases administrative burden for Kansas health care providers, and creates innovative programs and solutions through community partnerships.

A resident of Kansas City, Hamdorf is committed to providing local solutions for local needs and has so far convened conversations with more than 50 community-based organizations throughout the state. Prior to joining UCare, he served in executive roles with a for-profit Medicaid plan and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, where he served as the Medicaid Director and Director of Health Care Finance. Prior to that, Hamdorf spent nearly six years as a PhD student and public health advocate at the University of Kansas Medical School.

UCare has a 40-year history of leadership and expertise serving individuals in Medicaid and government programs and is the Medicaid market leader in its home state of Minnesota, where the health plan serves more than 666,000 members across Medicaid, Medicare, and individual and family marketplace plans. As a nonprofit plan rooted in government programs, UCare does not offer employer-based coverage, and it does not have shareholders, allowing UCare to remain committed, above all, to the needs of its members, providers and communities.

The Kansas Medicaid program, called KanCare, serves an estimated 415,000 individuals statewide. This fall KanCare is expected to issue a request for proposals from Medicaid managed care organizations wishing to earn a contract to serve a portion of that population beginning in 2025.

“We’re privileged to have Jon leading our efforts to support the people of Kansas, a state he knows well,” said UCare President and CEO Hilary Marden-Resnik. “As a non-profit health plan focused on government programs, UCare brings a unique perspective to meeting the needs of Kansans through services centered on quality, equity and compassion. Jon has a wealth of experience in Medicaid and public health, and understands the challenges, as well as the opportunities, in helping Kansans have improved health outcomes to lead their best lives.”

About UCare

UCare is an independent, nonprofit health plan providing health care and administrative services to more than 666,000 members throughout Minnesota and parts of western Wisconsin. UCare partners with health care providers, counties and community organizations to create and deliver Medicaid, Medicare and Individual & Family health plans.

The health plan addresses health care disparities and care access issues through a broad array of community initiatives. UCare has received Top Workplaces honors from the Star Tribune for 14 consecutive years since the rankings began in 2010.